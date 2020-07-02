Proud to be an American

BECOMES U.S. CITIZEN Rows of American flags fly behind Father Michal Falgowski, pastor of St. Virgil Parish in Morris Plains, as he beams with pride, holding a certificate that he received after taking the oath as a new U.S. citizen in front of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Newark on June 23. The Polish-born priest became a citizen that day thanks to an expedited process through his service as a chaplain in the U.S. Air Force Reserve.Riv>
Morris Plains pastor becomes U.S. citizen, looks forward to July 4 and voting for the first time
By
MICHAEL WOJCIK, News Editor
MORRIS PLAINS Row upon row of U.S. flags waved proudly in the breeze on the front lawn of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Newark on the sunny Tuesday morning of June 23. It painted a striking patriotic backdrop to what was happening in the adjoining courtyard: rows of men and women, including Father Michal Falgowski, were raising their right hands to swear the oath as newly minted U.S. citizens.
Since then, this Polish-born pastor of St. Virgil Parish here has felt a greater sense of pride about Old Glory — and his new status as an American.
“I always loved the flag but now when I look at it, I say, ‘That’s my flag,’ ” said Father Falgowski, who became a citizen thanks to an expedited process through the military. Last summer, he was commissioned in the U.S. Air Force Reserve as a first lieutenant, serving as a chaplain of the 914th Air Refueling Wing in Niagara Falls, N.Y. “I have lived in the U.S. for 11 years and consider this country to be my home. I also took the oath of office as an officer in the Air Force to defend the Constitution. But now I can actually say, ‘I’m an American,’ ” he said.
Father Falgowski, 33, looks forward to two other major firsts: celebrating his first July 4th holiday as a U.S. citizen and voting in his first presidential election in the fall. He said, “I hope that I vote in person so I can get the feeling of it — and so I can get my ‘I Voted’ sticker.”
In February, Father Falgowski embarked on his shortened path to citizenship by filling out an application. Usually, an immigrant can apply only after having held a Green Card for at least five years. The priest completed the process by passing a criminal background check, demonstrating his fluency in English and passing a test of U.S. history and civics. He had to study for 100 questions but only had to answer six for the test.
“My questions were easy, such as ‘What is the supreme law of the land?’ — the U.S. Constitution, ‘Who is the current president?’ — Donald Trump and ‘Name a branch of government’ — the Legislative Branch,” Father Falgowski said. “I knew the 100 answers — things that every American should know — but I still studied because I wanted to get a 100 percent score, which I did. I was surprised that I did not know the names of all of my local representatives. But now I know whom to call [with a legislative issue],” he quipped.
In mid-March, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office closed to follow social restrictions to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also slowed Father Falgowski’s path to citizenship. After the office reopened on June 4, he traveled to Newark on June 23 for an 8 a.m. interview with immigration officials. He was surprised to learn that he would be sworn in at 10 a.m. that morning, the priest said.
On that sunny day, Father Falgowski joined rows of other men and women as they all wore face masks and stood six feet apart for social distancing to participate in the citizenship swearing-in ceremony. The “abbreviated” ceremony did not include the usual playing of a video message from the President or playing the National Anthem. They all raised their right hands for the oath to defend the Constitution and obey the laws of the United States and then were handed their certificates, he said.
“I was humbled to raise my hand, especially as a member of the military. It is more special now when I put on the uniform. I feel even more comfortable. Now I’m like all my fellow airmen — a part of this country,” said Father Falgowski, who was the first permanent resident permitted to join the Air Force Reserve Chaplain Corps with a waiver.
On July 26, 2019, Lt. Col. Father Jeffrey Ballou, an Air Force chaplain and a mentor of Father Falgowski’s, swore the pastor into the Air Force during a ceremony at St. Virgil’s. During one weekend each month, he travels to his base in Niagara Falls to serve the troops and is also required to serve two weeks there a year. The 914th Air Refueling Wing trains and equips Air Force Reservists to perform the combat mission of air refueling of combat and mobility aircraft, the priest said.
“I’ve always loved aviation. I also joined the military because I wanted to serve people and make a bigger impact,” said Father Falgowski, who has been working to complete the chaplaincy program in the Air Force.
For now, Father Falgowski serves as chaplain conversing with troops and leadership about some of the issues that they face in the military. He also speaks to wing leadership about various issues. The priest also celebrates Mass and sacraments, he said.
“As a chaplain, I am bound to 100 percent confidentiality, which makes people feel comfortable when sharing their story. I am there to minister to all the airmen — not only Catholic ones and not only on religious issues. I enjoy working with the chaplains and airmen of other faiths,” said Father Falgowski, who hired a personal trainer before he commissioned so he would be strong enough to endure the punishing physical training. “It was baptism by fire when I joined. I did not know how to put on the uniform or how to act in the military. I even printed out a chart with the ranks so I would not get them wrong. Every one of my fellow airmen has been supportive,” he said.
Father Falgowski’s “American dream” started on Sept. 9, 2009, when he arrived in the U.S. Born on Nov. 30, 1986, in Walcz, Poland, he is the only child of Maria and Gerard Falgowski. He studied philosophy in his native country and then theology in Germany. After completing his priestly studies at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Seminary in Orchard Lake, Mich., he was ordained to the priesthood with eight other men by Bishop Serratelli on May 25, 2013. Father Falgowski was named administrator of St. Virgil’s on June 13 last year, and pastor on Nov. 4.
Joining Father Falgowski that glorious June 23 morning in Newark was Father Lukasz Wnuk, parochial vicar of Assumption Parish in Morristown, and Gloria Carvagno, St. Virgil’s office manager, who called it a “beautiful ceremony.”
“The field of flags was breathtaking,” Carvagno said. “Father Michal has embraced the American way of life and has a thirst to know and learn. It has been incredible seeing him through his first year at St. Virgil’s. He hit the ground running,” she said.