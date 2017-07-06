Young people of Diocese learn more about discerning vocation

NEWTON All eyes were fixed on Father Lemmuel Camacho, parochial vicar at Corpus Christi Parish, Chatham Township, as he wrote on a blackboard the four possible vocations — or purposes in life — to which God might be calling us: single life, married life, religious life or the priesthood.



“We need to choose only one way among the four vocations: the path that will lead us to be a happy and holy person of God,” Father Camacho, who told 42 young men from around the Diocese in his talk, “Four Types of Vocation,” during the annual Quo Vadis Days discernment retreat, held June 27-29, at Sacred Heart Spirituality Center here. “Start praying about and discerning your vocation now. Don’t leave it to chance or what your family and friends want you to do,” he said.



Many of the young participants seemed already on that path, such as Tom Myers, 23-years-old, of Mendham, who noted that he has been praying for his vocation and will continue to pray, during the retreat. Basking in the rustic beauty of western Sussex County, he and other young men, from 13 to 28-years-old, took time to join together to ask God and themselves, “Where am going with my life?” Over the years, Quo Vadis has borne fruit in the Diocese, as several former retreatants have since entered the seminary to pursue priesthood.



The diocesan Vocations Office organized the retreat, where participants explored God’s call — as a priest, religious, married person or single person — during a busy schedule of spiritual activities. They included daily Mass; Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament; prayer alone in quiet reflection or together with the rosary, the Angelus, the Liturgy of the Hours or Morning Prayer; and the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Other activities included presentations on vocations, the priesthood and other religious subjects by a few clergy and seminarians and large- and small-group discussions.



One day, Bishop Serratelli visited Sacred Heart — operated by the Salesian Sisters — to celebrate Mass with Quo Vadis participants and share dinner with them. In a special session, he then offered insights about the faith and answered their questions about vocations and his own journey to the priesthood. One retreatant, Chris Mejia, 13, of St. Michael Parish, Netcong, who said that he feels that God is calling him to a career as a physician, called the Bishop’s discussion “amazing.”



Before Father Camacho’s talk June 28 in a gathering room of Sacred Heart, Myers told The Beacon, “Praying and coming here are the best ways to discern if God is calling me to priesthood.”



“I like the idea of the priesthood because of its lack of attachment and its focus on the one thing that has given me the most complete joy: God and loving Jesus as much as he can be loved,” said Myers, a first-time retreatant, who holds a bachelor’s degree in government from the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va.; finished working as a manager of a recent political campaign; and now works on the side for a foundation. “I have always had a strong faith. It helps me, when nothing else can,” he said.



Myers counts among his spiritual role models his devout Catholic mother, Christine, and Msgr. John Hart, pastor of Assumption Parish, Morristown, where he attends Mass today. The 20-something also attended St. Joseph Parish, Mendham, and participated in youth ministry at St. Luke Parish, Long Valley, and St. Lawrence the Martyr Parish, Chester.



“Father John approaches faith in a realistic way. He is a personable guy,” Myers said.



Often invited by their parish priests, the young men at Quo Vadis — Latin for “Where are you going?” — also got time to socialize, often sparking friendly competition. They hiked; played sports, such as soccer, basketball and volleyball; and played board games, such as “Risk.” All the while, they engaged in enlightening conversations. One night, the Knights of Columbus hosted a cookout for participants.



“The young people are at all stages of faith. Some are very spiritual and some are not as experienced. They are learning but ask questions, like those about the crucifix on the wall. The young people also have practical questions, such as if they can go to go to college to get a degree and then come back and think about the priesthood,” said Father Edgar Rivera, pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Passaic, until his appointment as diocesan vocations director, which became effective June 29. “We told the young people, ‘Don’t hesitate to pray about your vocation.’ ”



Assisting Father Rivera was a team of eight priests; two transitional deacons, who are anticipate being called to priestly ordination; and seven seminarians. Other talks given last week included “Vocation: Universal Call to Holiness and Love” by Father Giovanni Rodriguez, parochial vicar of Our Lady of the Holy Angels Parish, Little Falls; “Prayer and Discernment” by Father Stephen Prisk, parochial vicar of St. Joseph Parish, Mendham; “Living Out that Call Now” by Father Pawel Bala, parochial vicar of St. Cecilia and Sacred Heart parishes, both in Rockaway; and “Mary” by Rev. Mr. Joseph Boykow, a transitional deacon. Two seminarians, Jesus Barreto and Diego Monsalve, provided music for religious services, Father Rivera said.



After a recreation session during the retreat, Tyler Yankana, 17 , of St. Anthony’s in Passaic — which brought the largest group to Quo Vadis this year — said that he enjoyed the retreat, because he felt comfortable speaking freely about Jesus with other young people.



“Father Edgar made the retreat fun with so many different activities,” said Yankana, an incoming junior at Clifton High School, who feels that God is calling him to married life “with lots of children.” “This [Quo Vadis] gave me time away from my family to think [about a vocation],” he said.



Also before Father Camacho’s presentation, Max Dreitlein, 18, of St. Vincent Martyr Parish, Madison, spoke to The Beacon as a four-time veteran of Quo Vadis. He was graduated from St. Vincent School; served as an altar server, choir member and youth ministry retreat leader; and currently serves as a lector and Extraordinary Minster of Holy Communion. In the fall, he plans to study political science at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.



“Friends of mine, who have gone on the Quo Vadis retreat, have entered the seminary. I like that in the priesthood, you can spread the Word of God as part of the Church. It’s wonderful,” Dreitlein said. “But I still need to discern whether God is calling me to priesthood or married life. I’m always listening to God’s call. But I’m taking my time and not rushing it,” he said.



[Information about vocations in the Paterson Diocese: the Vocations Office (973) 777-8818, ext. 711 or www.welcomehometohealing.org.

