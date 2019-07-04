MORRISTOWN Many of the seminarians and priests at this year’s Quo Vadis Days diocesan discernment retreat, June 26-28, came loaded with poignant, funny and insightful stories — about their vocations, seminary days and ministries — right from the very pages of their own lives.
A group of seven high-school- and collegeaged young men from around the Diocese listened intently to the personal vocations stories of seminarians and priests, who spoke to them, including one by seminarian Diego Monsalve, during Quo Vadis, held in the retreat center of St. Mary’s Abbey here. He talked with great passion about how a book at his mother’s library in his native Colombia, “The Gospel for Kids,” not only sparked his faith as a child, but also his desire for a priestly vocation later as an adult. On the retreat’s last day, Bishop Serratelli led a group discussion, where he spoke of his rigorous seminary studies in Rome, which began each day at 5:30 a.m., and how the reforms of the Second Vatican Council brought a “springtime of hope” to a Church that was “opening up to the world.”
This year’s Quo Vadis featured talks by seminarians and priests about their own experiences discerning their own vocations, studying for the priestly life and being engaged in ministry — rather than speaking on specific topics, such as “Prayer” and “God’s Call,” as on past retreats. The speakers urged the young men, who included Teddy Smarz, 19, of Assumption Parish in Morristown, to listen to God, when discerning their own vocations, whether to the priestly, married or single life. Over the years, Quo Vadis has borne spiritual fruit in the Diocese, as several former retreatants have entered the seminary to pursue the priesthood and some have been already ordained as priests.
“I have been thinking about the priesthood since my Confirmation but I also have a passion for art and design. I’m attracted to the priesthood because I like the idea of having a commitment to a community of faith — talking to everyone, seeing families after Masses on Sundays and being a counselor, helping them in happy times and sad times,” said Smarz, a sophomore at the Rhode Island School of Design and an altar server at the Cathedral of Ss. Peter & Paul in Providence, R.I., while at school. This year was Smarz’s second time attending Quo Vadis. “It’s great to be back again with like-minded guys, who are thinking about and discerning the same things that I am,” he said.
Often invited by their parish priests, the young men at Quo Vadis — Latin for “Where are you going?” — took the opportunity to listen to vocation talks and ask questions of the speakers; attend daily Mass; and join together for evening prayer and Adoration Benediction. The young men also got time to socialize. They played sports and board games. All the while, they engaged in enlightening conversations.
After having led a discussion on the final morning of Quo Vadis, Bishop Serratelli presided over a Mass in the church of St. Mary’s Abbey, which was concelebrated by priests of the Diocese and assisted by seminarians. Then, he joined the young men for a cookout, sponsored by Diocesan Federation of the Knight of Columbus, on the grounds of St. Mary’s Abbey, which is administered by the local Benedictine religious community. A team of nine priests and seminarians staffed the retreat this year, said Father Edward Rama, the Diocese’s new vocations director.
“Many of these young men might be feeling what the speakers have felt in their hearts [about God’s call], as they share their vocation journey. It’s the Lord confirming that feeling,” Father Rama said. In the past, he had spoken at diocesan Quo Vadis Days. “At these retreats, God always shows up and the Holy Spirit is here. These young men will be touched by God’s grace, which will enable him to speak to their hearts,” he said.
During the group discussion, Bishop Serratelli gave the young men advice about discerning a vocation: first, understand that God has a plan for them. Then, they should “find out what it is” by examining their talents and interests, considering what other people say about them and by praying to the Lord and listening to him, he said. In turn, the young men asked Bishop Serratelli many questions, including one about his prayer life in the seminary.
“My prayer life got more intense and more peaceful. I had more resignation — that I will do whatever God wants me to do,” the Bishop said.
The young men also asked Bishop Serratelli other questions about his ministry as Shepherd of Paterson, including about his relationship with his priests and his daily schedule, in addition to some deeply theological questions, such as “Why is it difficult for Christians to speak the truth today?”
“It’s because we [in society] have lost objective truth but there is objective truth and we must lead people to that: God’s plan for salvation. We need to be good witnesses with great charity and joy. Priests need to have real zeal — being willing to confront society [from the ambo] in a positive way that attracts people,” Bishop Serratelli said.
On the first day of the retreat, Monsalve, a second-year theology student at Immaculate Conception Seminary in South Orange, said that in reading “The Gospel for Kids” in his mother’s library, “I started to know about Jesus — what he did, his family and his friends — and fall in love with him.” By his 20s, Monsalve was unhappy with his life. His mother reminded him that reading that book as a child made him feel happy, sparking his priestly vocation.
“We can feel Jesus’ presence in the Eucharist. We can discover what God wants for us. If he is calling you to the priesthood, take it. It’s OK to be scared to be a priest. I am scared!” Monsalve said. “You need to water it [your vocation]. Pray the rosary or Lectio Divina. Don’t be afraid to become a flower [a priest] of Jesus,” he said.
One first-time attender to Quo Vadis was Michael Tyszko, 15, of Holy Rosary Parish/the Diocesan Shrine of St. John Paul II, Passaic, who came with his brother Krzysztof, 22, an assistant for this year’s retreat and a veteran of past retreats. This fall, Krzysztof will be studying at the Pontifical North American College in Rome.
“At Quo Vadis, I wanted to learn how to increase my prayer life, so I can find my vocation. I’m open to anything,” said Michael Tyszko, who attends Mass regularly with his family and is an altar server at Holy Rosary, which “makes me feel happy.” He also is considering such diverse professions as a pilot, dentist and engineer. “It’s also great to have fun on the retreat and meet new people,” he said.