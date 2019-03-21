R for recommended

Richard A. Sokerka
The Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) recently gave the movie, “Unplanned,” which will open in theaters March 29, an R-rating.
According to the MPAA, “an R-rated film may depict adult activity, hard language, intense graphic or persistent violence, sexually oriented nudity, drug abuse or other elements. Parents are counseled to take this rating very seriously. Children under 17 are not allowed to attend R-rated films unaccompanied by a parent or adult guardian.”
“Unplanned” is based on the true story of Abby Johnson, who gets drawn into working for Planned Parenthood until one day when she sees something that changes her mind and inspires her to become a pro-life advocate.
Movieguide®, which reviews movies from a Christian perspective for families and works in Hollywood to redeem the media, gave “Unplanned” a “1 acceptability rating,” which means discretion is advised for older children.
Movieguide®, which has screened “Unplanned,” writes, “While the material is heavy, the violence and bloody images are low by Hollywood’s standards. Yet, a movie like ‘Happy Death Day 2U,’ which features killings, murders, and deaths, was rated PG-13 by the MPAA, allowing older teenagers to attend without adult supervision.”
How can “Unplanned” be grisly and disturbing enough to earn an R-rating rather than the PG-13 rating given to the movie, “Gosnell,” which depicts serial abortionist Dr. Kermit Gosnell’s arrest, trial, and conviction for the first-degree murder of three born-alive babies and the involuntary manslaughter of a patient?
Writers/directors Cary Solomon and Chuck Konzelman, who also made the movie, “God’s Not Dead,” told Movieguide®, “Ironically, the MPAA’s R rating seems to be indirectly endorsing the pro-life position: namely that abortion is an act of violence. But ironically, as a result of the MPAA’s decision to give us an R-rating, many teenage women in this country who can legally obtain an abortion without parental permission will be prohibited from going to see our film without obtaining parental permission.”
Archbishop Joseph Naumann, chair of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Pro-life Activities, said, “If you see only one movie this year, see ‘Unplanned.’ The movie depicts the true life story of the prayers and compassion of pro-life sidewalk counselors being the human instruments of God used in bringing a former Planned Parenthood clinic director, former employee of the year Abby Johnson, out of the abortion clinic into the office of 40 Days for Life.”
“We are pushing the boundaries of what has never been before on such a wide scale by showing America exactly what abortion is — and abortion is disturbing. It’s violent,” said Johnson. “No one will walk away from seeing this movie and say ‘I didn’t know.’ ”
Most certainly, “Unplanned” is a movie that can change people’s hearts and minds to see the evil that abortion really is. That’s why we rate this movie R ‑— recommended.