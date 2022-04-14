Rachel’s Vineyard retreats available for those impacted by abortion

CLIFTON In the state of New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy, who has Catholic roots, recently signed a bill he promoted, codifying the right to an abortion into state law. With abortion now more accessible than ever, the consequences from an abortion are often ignored by pro-abortion lawmakers, who consider it a simple procedure and a fundamental woman’s right. However, the effects of abortion for so many women, and even men, are traumatic and tragic with the death of an unborn baby.
Dr. Mary Mazzarella, diocesan director of the Respect Life office, said, “The trauma of abortion is often different than other causes of trauma because most of the experience is done in secret. People don’t share their pain with others because of the shame. The fact of the matter is that women and men do suffer from the experience of abortion and the Catholic Church is here to support those affected by abortion. Those who have experienced abortion suffer from post-traumatic stress disorders, anxiety, drug addiction, and even suicide.”
Rachel’s Vineyard, a weekend retreat for post-abortive healing, will be held in Newark and Trenton throughout the year for those who are seeking a supportive, confidential, and non-judgmental environment where those who have experienced abortion can express, release, and reconcile painful post-abortive emotions to begin the process of restoration, renewal, and healing.
Upcoming retreats are scheduled in Newark from April 22 to 24 in Spanish; from May 20 to 22 in English; from Sept. 9 to 11 in English; and from Oct. 21 to 23 in Spanish. In Trenton, the retreats are scheduled from May 13 to 15 and from Nov. 11 to 13, both in English.
A group of lay people who have been trained in the Rachel’s Vineyard process and understand the sensitivity of the experience lead the retreats. The team includes a professional counselor, women and men who have also experienced abortion, lay volunteers, and a priest. Rachel’s Vineyard allows participants to talk about the experience of abortion and find forgiveness.
The retreats range from anywhere between four participants to as many as 12 to 14 participants and those who come to the retreats are of all ages and backgrounds.
Dr. Mazzarella, who is a retired pediatrician, said, “I recently spoke to a woman in her 80s, who was still lamenting about the experience. There was a man who was 92-years-old who recently attended a Rachel’s Vineyard retreat. All over the world there are women and men who suffer for many, many years.”
An important focus of the retreats is the return to the sacraments — especially the Sacrament of Reconciliation. A priest will be present at the retreat to listen to the confessions of retreatants.
In addition to self-reconciliation and reconciliation from God, the retreat helps begin the healing process among other relationships. Many times, parents or significant others are the ones who pressure a pregnant young woman to get an abortion.
Another aspect of the retreat is creating a connection among the unborn child and parent, which allows the letting go of the guilt and healing to begin. The closing part of the retreat involves a memorial service held for the babies lost due to abortion. “The retreats have allowed women to come to terms with what has happened,” said Dr. Mazzarella, “A baby is named and remembered.”
Follow-up meetings are held after the Rachel Vineyard retreats and many retreatants have continued connections with those who have attended the retreats.
At present in New Jersey, more than 30 percent of pregnancies (excluding miscarriages) end in abortion and there are more than 48,000 abortions every year. Furthermore, in the latest data available, according to Guttmacher Institute from 2017, New Jersey has had the highest abortion rate in all the 50 states as measured by abortions per thousand women of reproductive age at 28, which is more than twice the national average.
Dr. Mazzarella said, “Today, abortion is treated like a woman’s right and an abortion will fix the ‘problem.’ This is just not true. You don’t go in and have an abortion and your life is renewed. It is not like that. The Catholic Church is here to help those who have experienced abortion.”