Rallies held at state capitol protesting enshrining abortion into N.J. state law

TRENTON Lawmakers in New Jersey voted to pass the most pro-abortion legislation in the state’s history Jan. 10 that expands abortion access in the state and codifies “abortion rights.”
On Jan. 6, this last-minute bill was introduced to the lame-duck legislature and bishops of the state immediately called on Catholics to contact their lawmakers. Large numbers of Catholics called their legislators to vote “no” on this legislation. Despite these efforts, lawmakers, along strict party lines with every Democrat but one voting “yes,” passed the bill on Jan. 10, the last day of the lame-duck legislative session. It was signed into law last week by Gov. Phil Murphy (D), who pushed for its passage.
As a result of the governor’s actions, it became a busy week for pro-life advocates across the state as they continue to fight for life in the womb. On Jan. 10, pro-life supporters rallied outside the N.J. State Capitol here in a final attempt to call on lawmakers to vote “no” on the bill.
On Jan. 14, the annual N.J. Rally for Life, which was planned before the bill was posted for a vote, was held in Trenton.
Members from Christ the King Parish in New Vernon were among the many who attended the Rally for Life last Friday in Trenton led by Father Brian Sullivan, pastor. Before the rally, the parishioners attended a Mass for Life in St. Mary of the Assumption Cathedral in the state capital.
“Every Catholic on the planet should do something to promote a culture of life,” said Father Sullivan. “I have always found it to be empowering and gratifying to help the most vulnerable especially those who have no voice.”
At the rally, many clergy members of all faith traditions spoke including Bishop James Checchio of Metuchen. After the rally, many walked from the State Capitol to Gov. Murphy’s office to make their voices heard. The day before, Murphy, who is Catholic, had signed the bill into law, which now allows abortionists to terminate a pregnancy “up to the point of birth” and strips the child in the womb of all rights.
Nancy Bezzone, a parishioner of Christ the King, who helps lead the women’s ministry at the parish, attended the rally for the first time. “This is something I’m passionate about. I am pro-life and life begins at conception. When the legislation was passed, it pierced my heart. I could not believe it,” she said.
Bezzone, who has two children in their early 20s, believes setting an example for the younger generations will be an important part of creating a culture of life. “Part of why I wanted to attend the rally is to raise awareness for my children and hopefully inspire them to continue to fight for life,” she told The Beacon. “Putting into action what you believe in is more impactful. My kids were texting me throughout the day, encouraging me and glad that I did this.”
Jonathan Camiolo, pastoral associate at Christ the King, told The Beacon, “We felt that in light of all that is happening and the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned, the battle is going to move even more to the state. This was the year to go to Trenton instead of Washington, D.C. Being that New Jersey is already one of states where abortion is allowed at every stage with the passing of this new legislation this past week as well, those who cherish life and know how precious the unborn are and must stand up and speak out locally.”
Claire Garland, a parishioner of Christ the King, also attended and said, “It was extremely important for our parish to have a presence at the rally, especially since we represented not just our parish but the entire Catholic Church. We carried a Christ the King banner, which was intended to identify our parish but it also served to declare Christ as King, not the legislators and governor who supported this terrible legislation.”
With the passage of S49/A6260, the bill codifies a “fundamental right to reproductive autonomy, which includes the right to contraception, the right to terminate a pregnancy, and the right to carry a pregnancy to term.”
Garland said with this bill being passed, “New Jersey is joined in the company of China and North Korea, which allow abortion through all nine months of pregnancy. People need to understand how bad this is. Catholics in New Jersey need to get loud and show up.”
Christine Flaherty, executive director of Lifenet, attended both rallies on Jan. 10 and Jan. 14. “The bishops of our state and the people stepped up and reacted very fast to contact lawmakers. This law is so outrageous and those pro-abortion lawmakers knew they could not pass these radical abortion laws without it being done so quickly in the lame-duck session.”
According to Flaherty, New Jersey leads the nation in the number of abortions performed each year. “We are not being represented properly. In a recent poll, most people are against late-term abortion,” she said.
Tomorrow on Jan. 21, the Diocese will host a Mass and March for Life at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Branchville. On Jan. 22, which is the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, a Mass and Holy Hour will be held at 9 a.m. at St. Philip Church in Clifton. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney will attend both these events.
In addition, Rockaway Right to Life is hosting a Mass at 8 a.m. followed by a March at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Rockaway on Jan. 29.
“Being with like-minded people of all ages felt energizing and inspiring,” Bezzone told The Beacon. “You realize you are not alone in this fight and you are really supported in your beliefs. This cause is very much rooted in the Catholic faith. It was very empowering and uplifting to attend the rally.”
Camiolo added, “We are happy we went to Trenton and I think we will likely do it again. We were proud to stand together, to pray together, to rally, to chant, and to walk together as pro-lifers, as Christians, as Catholics, as members of the Church of Christ the King. It was wonderful to see those also in attendance and to hear from those working for, supporting, and defending life in tangible and legislative ways. But, there were not enough of those who love life and the unborn there. There needs to be more who show up and rally in Trenton next year. Every diocese should be there in tangible ways.”
[ This story contains information from Catholic News Agency reports. ]