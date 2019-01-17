TRENTON As many pro-lifers prepare to travel to the nation’s capital for the 46th annual March for Life tomorrow, Jan. 18, New Jerseyans have the opportunity to be a voice for the voiceless closer to home on Tuesday, Jan. 22 at the N.J. Right to Life’s annual Rally for Life in Trenton.
The daylong event in the state’s capital begins with a Mass for Life at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary the Assumption Cathedral here.
Following the Mass, at about 11 a.m. the Rally for Life will take place outside the State House Annex. Pro-life leaders, elected officials and clergy are expected to address the rally. Signs will be provided so participants are asked not to bring signs. No signs or sticks will be allowed due to State House security regulations. The rally is expected to end at 1 p.m. Participants are asked to wear a royal blue scarf.
“While the Rally for Life in Trenton is on a much smaller scale than the March for Life, it is still such a wonderful thing to be present at,” said Lisa Hart, a parishioner of St. Patrick’s in Chatham, who will be attending the Rally this coming Tuesday. “It is important that we take the time in our own state and in our own towns to be involved with what is happening. We need to tell our legislators that abortion on demand is not OK,” she said.
There are some life issues currently being considered in the N.J. Legislature, such as the Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act (A3452/S2026). The 20/20 Project has been promoting the passage of this legislation to ban abortion past 20 weeks post-fertilization in the state. Substantial medical evidence shows that a child in the womb feels pain by 20 weeks and that a child born prematurely at that age can survive and will thrive with appropriate medical care. The United States is just one of seven countries that allows elective abortions after 20 weeks. The others are China, North Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Canada and the Netherlands. Since 2010, 14 states have enacted similar legislation to the N.J. bill. This bill is modeled after H.R. 36, the Federal bill by the same name. Currently there are no restrictions in New Jersey, making abortion on demand legal throughout a pregnancy.
There is also the Doctor Assisted Suicide Bill also known as “Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act,” which pro-lifers have continuously opposed. Currently, assisted suicide is legal in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Montana, Vermont, Washington and the District of Columbia.
“I live in New Jersey and we need to fight for life issues in our state,” said Hart. “The more people our state legislators and governor see at the rally the more they will realize people care about life.”
On the same day as the rally, which falls on the 46th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade that made abortion legal, there will be a holy hour for life at St. Patrick Church in Chatham from 6 to 7 p.m., said Hart. The parish invites all to attend.
“There are many people in New Jersey who oppose abortion and defend life,” said Hart. It is important we continue to pray and raise awareness for life.”
There will be a bus heading to Trenton for the Rally for Life from St. Catharine Church in Glen Rock for those in the Paterson Diocese interested in attending. It leaves for Trenton at about 8:45 a.m. and will return by 3 p.m. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, contact St. Catharine’s Respect for Life ministry leader Francesca Trousdale at (917) 582-6455.