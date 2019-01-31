TRENTON The bitter January cold could not stop pro-life advocates from around the state from being a voice for the voiceless in the womb at the annual Rally for Life here in the courtyard annex of the State House building Jan. 22, the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade, which made abortion legal in 1973.
Gathering to promote life where leaders, elected officials and clergy, including Bishop James Checchio of Metuchen, spoke at the rally to motivate the crowd to continue the fight to save babies in the womb from abortion.
A group from the Paterson Diocese headed to Trenton to speak up for life stateside just days after the March for Life took place in Washington, D.C. Lisa Santini, a parishioner at Assumption in Morristown, attended the rally for the first time. “For years, those for abortion have been making this about ‘women’s rights’ or a woman’s right to choose,” she told The Beacon. “But science is becoming more and more advanced countering that argument and proving more and more that this is about saving the lives of the unborn and that life begins at conception.”
This is a crucial time for N.J. pro-life activists as there are currently several life issues to be decided by lawmakers. Advocates have especially been on the front lines of getting the 20-week abortion ban to become law, formally known in the state as the “Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act” (A-1686/S-537). The 20/20 Project has been instrumental in getting the message out that “babies in the womb feel pain” through several campaigns such as car magnets, days of prayer and fasting and social media. The name, 20/20 Project, comes from the goal to pass this into law by the year 2020, thus protecting babies 20 weeks post fertilization. Scientific evidence proves that babies feel excruciating pain at 20 weeks and given the proper neonatal care, babies born at 20 weeks can survive.
Currently there are no restrictions in N.J. on abortion making it legal and on demand throughout all 40 weeks of pregnancy. On the same day of the rally, in the state of N.Y., Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law a similar act, which now makes late term abortion legal in New York.
Santini, who is married and has two young adult sons, believes there are many in the next generation who are pro-life and will fight these laws. “The younger generation is the generation who will make the difference,” she said. “They have a grasp on science and understand it proves life begins at conception. At the March for Life in Washington, D.C., there were so many young people, male and female, there.”
Sue O’Dougherty, president of Morris County Right to Life and a parishioner of Assumption, also attended the N.J. Rally for Life again. “Pro-lifers are a very dedicated group and constantly consistent in their commitment to stand up for life,” she said.
While pro-lifers can often find themselves feeling discouraged in today’s culture of death, O’Dougherty believes it brings her closer to those who are pro-life especially when attending rallies like the Rally for Life. “Some of my closest friends are the ones who have had the same kind of beliefs and that I can talk openly with them. I believe God sees what is happening and helps us who are pro-life to come together,” said O’Dougherty, who is married and a grandmother of four with another grandchild on the way.
Following the rally, participants were invited to walk two blocks to the Trenton War Memorial for a hot lunch sponsored by Fellowship Capital City Church. There, the diocesan group met with others from all faiths who were pro-life.
“As this was my first rally, the speakers were motivating and some women who’ve had abortions shared their stories about the grief and regret they’ve experienced but later finding redemption,” Santini said. “We have to get out there and get this message public. Just as slavery was once ‘right’ in this country, we can change minds about abortion. With more visual evidence that there’s life in the womb, we can get that message out there and that should be our priority.”