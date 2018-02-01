‘Rally for Life’ in New Jersey

N.J. pro-life advocates on front lines of getting 20-week abortion ban as law

TRENTON While hundreds of thousands, including many from the Diocese of Paterson, took part in the 45th annual March for Life in Washington, D.C. Jan. 19, New Jersey pro-life advocates held a statewide rally in Trenton on the steps of the capital building Jan. 22, the actual anniversary of U.S. Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade which made abortion legal in 1973.



Thousands gathered there to promote life and to be a voice for the voiceless in the womb. Marie Tasy, executive director of the N.J. Right to Life, spoke at the rally thanking both President Trump and Gov. Chris Christie, both Republicans, for their continued support and for being pro-life.



She also spoke about the challenges ahead facing the pro-live movement in New Jersey under the new Democratic governor, Phil Murphy. “The senate health committee, with the full prompting and approval of the new governor, has scheduled two bills on the agenda that will use our tax dollars to provide more than $7.5 million to fund the mission of Planned Parenthood, an organization whose primary focus is abortion,” Tasy told those at the rally.



Even with this discouraging news, Tasy reminded the pro-life advocates that “Ours is a movement of love and hope. It’s why we continue to call for the overturning of this tragic decision [Roe vs. Wade].”



Leaders, elected officials, and clergy aligned with the pro-life movement also addressed the crowd which held signs such as “Babies in the womb feel pain” distributed by the organization.



N.J. pro-life activists have been on the front lines of getting the 20-week abortion ban to become law, formally known in the state as A3452/S2026. The 20/20 Project has been instrumental in getting the message out that “babies in the womb feel pain” through several campaigns such as car magnets, days of prayer and fasting, and social media. The name comes from the goal to pass this into law by the year 2020, thus protecting babies 20 weeks-post fertilization.



Holly Wright, project director of the 20/20 Project, who also serves as house director of Casa Guadalupe, a discernment house for women in Clifton, said, “The 20/20 Project is a collaborative effort of many pro-life groups and individuals throughout the state who are working together to attain equal rights for babies in the womb. This legislation, which has already been passed in 17 states, would protect babies at 20 weeks post-fertilization and beyond. Many of these babies could live outside of the womb if they were given proper prenatal care.”



There are currently no restrictions in New Jersey, making abortion on demand legal throughout a pregnancy. “We need to educate our citizens and legislators about the humanity of the baby in the womb and show women and men that healing is possible and resources are available for those who have made decisions they now regret,” said Wright.



Just recently, the Diocese hosted its Rachel’s Vineyard Retreat for those seeking healing from abortion.



During the March for Life in Washington and Rally for Life in Trenton, those involved in the 20/20 Project led by Lifenet distributed blue scarves and car magnets to raise awareness. Wright said, “We have a symbol of the 20/20 project which is little blue baby feet. We know the power of symbols such as the pink ribbon for breast cancer awareness and we want this baby feet symbol to spread everywhere so when people see the baby feet they will think about ‘equal rights for babies in the womb.’ ”



The 20/20 Project also has several other resources to spread the message. On its website, www.babiesinthewombfeelpain.com, there are pulpit announcements where individuals can ask to make a three-minute announcement at the end of Mass and can request a box of magnets and stickers to pass out afterward. There is also information to register for a monthly conference call to find out ways to get involved.



Wright said, “Please pray for this effort. Offer Masses for the protection of babies in the womb and their families. The Mass is the most powerful prayer and this is also a way of educating people about the 20/20 Project.” Last year, the 20/20 Project had a goal to offer 2,400 Masses for the protection of babies in the womb and their families.



“We’re called as Christians to spread the love of Christ to all. I’m excited for the 20/20 Project because it is bringing love into the world in a very special way. St. Mother Teresa said, ‘The baby in the womb is the beautiful creation of God, created in his image and likeness for greater things — to love and to be loved. The baby in the womb, being so small, so weak, so dependent and so unable to defend its life, is the poorest of the poor,’ ” said Wright.



[Information: http://babiesinthewombfeelpain.com.]