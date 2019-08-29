Randolph parish welcomes Bishop

RANDOLPH Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Matthew the Apostle Parish here on Aug. 25 to celebrate the 11 a.m. Mass for the 21st Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Concelebrating the Mass was Father Brian Quinn, pastor; Father John Rocco Calabro, Jr., currently studying at Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome; and Father Stephen Prisk, priest-secretary to the Bishop.
The history of St. Matthew’s began in 1988 with just 87 families with Father David McDonnell as the founding pastor. For six years, Masses were celebrated in the cafeteria of the Ironia Elementary School and the Senior Citizens Center on Calais Road. The church was built in 1994 and a new parish center was dedicated in 2002. The parish, which marked its 25th anniversary in 2013, presently serves some 1,200 families.