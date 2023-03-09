RCIA Retreat held at St. Paul Inside the Walls

An RCIA retreat was held at St. Paul Inside the Walls in Madison on Feb. 26. The retreat was an opportunity offered by the Office of Evangelization to English- and Spanish-speaking catechumens and candidates in preparation for the upcoming steps they will take on the journey begun in their local communities, said Father Yojaneider García, director of the Catechetical Office and Faith Formation for the Diocese of Paterson.
“The retreat focused on the spiritual implications that the Paschal Triduum has in our daily lives as followers of Jesus,” Father García said. “For example, on the subject of Good Friday, we discussed how Jesus serves as an example of sacrifice, offering His life for each one of us. Each time we celebrate the Holy Eucharist, everything that happened on Calvary happens at each Holy Mass, as we celebrate the Great Sacrifice.”
Father García said that for this reason, we are called to live Eucharistic lives, filled with small and large daily sacrifices, which are then joined to Jesus’ sacrifice, the Eucharist.
The RCIA Retreat also provides catechumens and candidates an opportunity to meet each other and to see that they are not walking alone on their journey of faith. The retreat presenters were Father Paul Manning, vicar for Evangelization and executive director of St. Paul Inside the Walls; Brian Honsberger, executive director of St. Paul Inside the Walls; Father Yohan Serrano, chaplain for the Office of Hispanic Ministry; Laura Balogh, Faith Formation director at Notre Dame of Mt. Carmel in Cedar Knolls; Maria Moncaleano, director of the Office of Hispanic Ministry; and Father García.