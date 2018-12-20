Reaching out to those in need

Schools, parishes assemble gift boxes for people in poor countries

MADISON It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and hundreds of children around the world will have a Christmas full of cheer because of so many in the Paterson Diocese.



Through Operation Christmas Child, a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization, several parishes and schools coordinated packing parties to fill shoe boxes up with toys, school supplies, hygiene products, clothes and accessories. Gift givers also created Christmas cards with a special note from them to the recipient. This is the organization’s 25th year and children from more than 150 countries have received more than 157 million shoeboxes.



For 10 years at St. Vincent Martyr School here, students have been participating in Operation Christmas Children. Through its religion classes taught by Sister of Charity Ann Olive and its principal Sister of Charity Noreen Holly, students were encouraged to donate to needy children and then pack the boxes together. Many alumni from the school returned for the packing party, which took place last month so the packages could be sent in time for Christmas.



Hui Boon Wan, a parent at St. Vincent’s, who is also a member of the parish’s community service ministry, coordinated the effort. “The children enjoy coming together to participate in Operation Christmas Child. Because the boxes are tracked, the students could see how the gift boxes affect the children who receive them. It is very powerful. When you see these children, you realize your act of kindness can bring so much love and joy,” she said.



In total, the students and their families prepared 201 shoeboxes full of the goodies to be delivered to children around the globe.



Also participating in Operation Christmas Child was St. Christopher Parish in Parsippany which packed 479 boxes and close to $500 in monetary donations to send to Samaritan’s Purse to cover the shipping cost of the boxes. Each individual gift box costs $9 to ship to its international location.



Stacy Stampone coordinated the project at St. Christopher’s and got Littleton Elementary School in Parsippany involved. Patricia Wood, a friend of Stampone, who is a member of Parsippany Presbyterian Church, introduced Operation Christmas Child to her. “I was amazed at what they did,” said Stampone. “I guess what touches me the most is that most of these children will never get another gift in their lives. These simple gift boxes change someone’s life.”



It was a great community effort for St. Christopher’s and Stampone said, “The children were excited to be a part of it. They enjoyed doing something without expecting something in return.”



These packing parties begin with an average size cardboard or plastic shoe box or churches could order preprinted shoe boxes for the event. From there, the boxes are made specifically for a girl or boy and by age category: 2-4, 5-9 or 10-14. Next, the boxes are filled with gifts and then gift givers are encouraged to pray for the child who will receive the gift and some even include a personal note and photo. Donors are able to follow their box through the Samaritan’s Purse website. Samaritan’s Purse also evangelizes through these boxes by including a Gospel booklet with the shoebox gifts around the world.



With the help of her family and community, Stampone is grateful Operation Christmas Child was a great success at St. Christopher’s and the parish hopes to continue with the project next year. “Thank you to Father Joe Buffardi (pastor of St. Christopher) for being so understanding and accommodating and to all the friends and parishioners who made donations and selflessly helped me with the party. I had many wonderful children that helped from Littleton School,” she said.

