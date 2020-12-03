BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
“…sanctify Christ as Lord in your hearts.
Always be ready to give an explanation
to anyone who asks you
for a reason for your hope …”
(1 Pt 3:15)
The Season of Advent has been described as a Season of Hope, Peace, Joy and Love (or Faith). You can find a few different explanations of the “Advent Wreath” and its meaning, as well as the meaning of each of the four candles. Most agree that the “first” candle symbolizes Hope. As Advent of 2020 unfolds, we might ask ourselves, “How hopeful am I?” or “Am I feeling very hopeful these days”? Are we ready to do what St. Peter tells us we always should be ready to do? Can we give a “reason for our hope”?
The Catechism of the Catholic Church describes the theological virtue of hope as “placing our trust in Christ’s promises and relying not on our own strength, but on the help of the grace of the Holy Spirit” (1817). We do indeed have many reasons to be Hopeful as we look about and are encouraged by the good work of others inspired by the prompting of the Holy Spirit, as together we take up the challenge to “sanctify Christ in our hearts.”
As we enter this Advent Season, it has occurred to me that, even in this most challenging and difficult year, we have many reasons to be hopeful. As we reflect in prayer, we may even realize that all that we have gone through and continue to face due to the global coronavirus pandemic, can give us more “Reasons for Hope.”
I would like to share with you a few of those reasons:
1. Heroes — people of heroic goodness, generosity and courage. Since we first began to experience and confront the presence of COVID-19 here in our country and local communities, we have been reminded that there are “Heroes” all around us. Doctors, nurses, paramedics, first responders, chaplains and many others who care for the sick and dying, so many who put their lives at risk and some who gave their lives to try to save and help those most in need. We also have come to appreciate a new group of heroes, as we learned about “essential workers,” who help to ensure that our cities and communities have essential services and that, as much as possible, everyone has enough food to eat.
2. Scientists and Researchers — those who share their gifts, talents and training for the good and service of others and the larger community. We hope that we are moving closer to having an effective and safe vaccine for COVID-19 that will help us get through and past the pandemic.
3. Parents, Teachers and Catechists — Those who care for and teach our children should always be in our thoughts and prayers. We have seen how difficult the pandemic and “shutdown” has been on families and educators and, perhaps, most significantly, on our school-aged children. Before this past March, many had not even heard the phrase “remote learning,” but so many worked so hard to adjust and make the best of a difficult situation. We know that there has been some glitches, both in the early transition to remote learning and in the re-opening of schools this past September, but we should be thankful and can be hopeful that we have so many parents and teachers who have been able to do the best they can to educate our children.
4. Catholic Schools in Paterson (and throughout our country) — I will continue the theme from the previous group and say a special “Thank you” and “Congratulations” to the Catholic high schools and grammar schools of our Diocese, to their principals, presidents, pastors, teachers, staff, volunteers and parents — you have done and are doing an amazing job!! From the “switch” to remote learning in March, through “virtual” and “in person” graduations, a summer of incredible challenges, work, dedication and planning to come up with re-opening plans and then from September to the present with the vast majority of our students “in person,” five days a week, we have reasons to be hopeful about Catholic education in our Diocese — now and in the years to come!
5. The Church in Paterson — As I have been with you for five months now as Bishop, I have been truly inspired by the faith and generosity of our priests, deacons, seminarians, religious, diocesan leaders, parish staffs, leaders, ministers and volunteers. I truly could go on and on, but I will just mention two other (related groups): The generous people and donors of our Diocese, those who continue to generously support your parishes, especially during the “lockdown” when churches were closed and all those who have donated to the Diocesan Ministries Appeal. Also, our Diocesan Catholic Charities, who have so impressed and inspired me by the way they care for and reach out to our sisters and brothers who are most in need. Here in the Diocese of Paterson, we have so many reasons for our hope.
6. O Come, O Come, Emmanuel — Let us never forget and let this Advent season remind us: Jesus is not only the “Reason for the Season,” but he is the reason for our hope. As we know, St. Paul tells us that, in the end, there are three things that last, Faith, Hope and Love and the greatest of these is Love” — no argument there, but let us allow Advent to remind and teach us again that hope and the “reasons for our hope” are pretty important too!