More than $4.6M in pledges made to 2017 Bishop’s Annual Appeal

CLIFTON The generosity of the faithful of the Paterson Diocese made the 2017 Bishop’s Annual Appeal (BAA) a record-breaker with $4.688 million in pledges — the largest amount raised in Appeal history and an increase of $266,000 more than 2016, which also had broken previous records. The largest area of growth for the 2017 Appeal was online, which experienced a 50-percent increase in the number of donors and a 100 percent increase in the amount contributed using that method to make a pledge.



These BAA pledges help fund diocesan Catholic Charities agencies, the education of seminarians, the educational needs of urban children attending Catholic schools in the Diocese and priests’ extraordinary health care needs, including Nazareth Village in Chester, the diocesan priests’ retirement residence. For the 2017 Appeal, 19,782 parishioners from the three counties of the Diocese — Passaic, Morris and Sussex — made pledges. Almost 7,000 parishioners participated in the In-Pew Weekend — a major part of the campaign — which raised more than $1.333 million in pledges, said Timothy Potter, diocesan development director, who coordinates BAA fund-raising efforts with the 109 parishes in the Diocese.



“I am just so grateful to the thousands upon thousands of parishioners who gave to our Bishop’s Annual Appeal last year. As you can see from the final results, we raised a record amount. Such an outpouring of generosity is a wonderful recognition that the Catholic faith is alive and well in the Paterson Diocese,” Bishop Serratelli said. “These numbers translate into concrete help and transform the corporal works of mercy into positive action for so many people in need in our Diocese. Giving to the Appeal is a way to respond to Christ’s call to care for the least of his children. May God bless you for your charity and kindness,” he said.



Contributions to the BAA help fund the outreaches to various types of people in need, undertaken by the Diocese, including:



• To people in extreme poverty by helping them with emergency housing, food banks, community gardens and low-cost clothing.



• To people with developmental disabilities, helping them live lives of dignity by providing support, recreational services and training programs.



• To veterans, who are homeless or in unstable housing situations, by providing outreach, temporary housing support and social work assistance.



• To families in crisis that are looking for ways to heal and move forward by providing counseling, support groups and assistance connecting families to services that they may need.



• To future priests of the Diocese by providing tuition, room and board and associated costs for formation for our many seminarians.



• To urban schools that serve families with limited educational options by helping fund school repairs, technology upgrades and aid to children from working-poor families.



• To priests by helping fund their extraordinary health-care needs, as well as Nazareth Village in Chester, home to a number of retired diocesan priests.



“Each time I have the opportunity to see the Bishop’s Annual Appeal in action — especially as it relates to the incredible work of Catholic Charities — I am in awe of the many faithful who make sacrificial gifts to bring these ministries to life,” Potter said. “To have thousands of parishioners coming together to help with the Annual Appeal and then seeing the great work it accomplishes each and every day, is very affirming and makes me proud to be a Catholic in this Diocese.



“The success of the Appeal — which launches each year in all parishes in September — relies on the commitment and hard work of many people, especially pastors and priests and the Lay Appeal chairpersons who inspire their fellow parishioners to donate. Both the Bishop and the development office acknowledge the contributions made by the pastors and lay volunteers who assist in the Appeal process,” Potter said.



“Our Bishop’s Annual Appeal is an important way for all of us in the Paterson Diocese to come together and support the work of the Church in its mission to evangelize and to serve. It is affirming to see how successful so many parishes are in responding to the Appeal,” said Msgr. James Mahoney, diocesan vicar general, moderator of the Curia and pastor of Corpus Christi Parish, Chatham Township. “Our faithful in our inner-city, suburban and rural parishes all unite for the important ministries supported by our Appeal. This is a great reflection on our pastors and Lay Appeal Chair people, who rally their parishioners to participate in this cause. I am forever grateful, but not surprised, by their efforts and by the outpouring of generosity,” he said.



Catholic Charities receives the largest percentage of Appeal contributions. Its social service agencies assist people in all three counties of the Diocese, ministering to the poor, seniors, children, families, immigrants, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, veterans and the addicted. Programs include emergency services in providing food and shelter, adult day care, group homes for adults with disabilities, after school and summer programs, clothing distribution, food pantries, substance abuse counseling and home repairs for seniors.



“Catholic Charities helps thousands of people each day in every corner of the Diocese and beyond — help that is based on need, not creed,” Christopher Brancato, Catholic Charities’ development director. “A person’s contribution to the Bishop’s Annual Appeal makes a lasting impression and touches so many lives. We thank all the parishioners and pastors and clergy for their generous support and Bishop Serratelli and Msgr. Mahoney for always standing with Catholic Charities,” he said.

