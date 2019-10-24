PATERSON The mournful bagpipes set the tone in commemoration for the deceased Diocesan firefighters at the annual Diocesan Firefighters Red Mass Oct. 15 celebrated by Bishop Serratelli and priests from around the Diocese, many who are chaplains for local fire and police departments. In its fifth year of celebration, the Mass was held at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here for the first time ever with firefighters from local departments in attendance. Father Luis Alberto Hernandez, parochial vicar of the cathedral, delivered the homily.
To begin the Mass, the Passaic County Pipes and Drums played as the American flag and local fire departments’ banners processed down the aisle in the posting of the colors. The Mass honored 74 firefighters from all three counties of the Paterson Diocese, who were killed in the line of duty.
Bishop Serratelli welcomed all to the Mass and said, “We come together because we are people of faith and we know that what we have and all that we do comes from God’s love and mercy to us. And so we come together to thank him for his grace and to ask for his protection and to employ his presence in our lives.”
In his homily, Father Hernandez recalled the five-alarm fire that took place at 410 Straight Street here on Aug. 24, completely destroying the halfway house for men run by Straight and Narrow, the drug and alcohol rehabilitation center, an agency of Diocesan Catholic Charities. He said, “A couple of weeks ago, our Diocese was affected with one of the most devastating fires in our history but with no life lost. For this, we are grateful to God and the 19 fire departments that responded to the call for help.”
To the firefighters in attendance, most from the city of Paterson, Father Hernandez said, “That morning while all the people were running away from the fire, you firefighters were running into it. On your faces, I was able to see the joy of knowing that no one was injured but also to see your teamwork — the way you joined forces. For more than 12 hours you were protecting the community. Thank you for offering your lives to save others. Thank you for always being available. Thank you for giving us hope when everything seems lost.”
Following the homily, the Prayers of the Faithful were said reflecting on many prayers for the firefighters especially for their safety. An honor bell was rung, a tradition in firefighter funerals, to honor them. After Holy Communion, the Passaic County Pipes and Drums played Amazing Grace, which moved many to tears at the Mass.
At the end of Mass, Msgr. Geno Sylva, rector of the Cathedral and diocesan vicar for special projects and the cathedral, who was part of the committee who organized the Mass, thanked all those in attendance for being present. Afterwards a reception was held for the firefighters at the Brownstone.
Bishop Serratelli said to close, “We are grateful that you have come here together. We pray for you not only today but every day that the Lord will protect you, guide you and keep you safe from great danger.”