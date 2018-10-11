BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

At third annual Red Mass, lawyer receives Diocese’s Advocati Christi Award from Bishop

MADISON Bishop Serratelli served as main celebrant and homilist of the third annual Red Mass for Lawyers and Judges on Oct. 7 at St. Paul Inside the Walls: the Diocesan Center for Evangelization at Bayley-Ellard here. After the Mass, he presented Domenick Carmagnola, an attorney with the law firm of Carmagnola & Ritardi, Morristown, with the Advocati Christi Award — a portrait of St Thomas More — for his commitment not only to the legal profession, but also to the profession of his faith.



Priests concelebrating the 11 a.m. Red Mass were: Father Paul Manning, St. Paul’s executive director and diocesan vicar for evangelization; Father Pawel Tomczyk, director of diocesan Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults and Youth Ministry and chaplain at William Paterson University, Wayne; Msgr. John Hart, diocesan director of clergy personnel and pastor of Assumption Parish, Morristown; and Father Kevin Corcoran, the Bishop’s priest/secretary. Sponsoring the Mass — held in St. Paul’s auditorium — was Advocati Christi, a fellowship of Catholic lawyers and judges, who are committed to their profession and their faith and seek to mentor other legal professionals. A catered lunch followed the awards ceremony.



A graduate of Morris Catholic High School, Denville, Carmagnola earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Seton Hall University, South Orange, and a law degree from Seton Hall’s School of Law. He concentrates his practice of law in areas of labor and employment law representing management and defendants, non-compete litigation, governmental law representing public entities and officials in litigation, appellate practice and commercial and business litigation. His practice also involves counseling on, and litigation of, all types of labor and employment matters, including discrimination claims, sexual harassment claims, breach of contract, public policy and employment-at-will claims, restrictive covenant and trade secret matters and business torts.



Carmagnola is a past president of the Essex County Bar Association, having also served as its vice-president, treasurer, secretary and a trustee. He is an active member of the N.J. State Bar Association, serving on its Labor and Employment Section Executive Committee now as secretary, and is subcommittee chair of the American Bar Association’s Litigation Section, Committee on Labor and Employment Relations, Subcommittee on Alternate Dispute Resolution and Judicial Reform.

