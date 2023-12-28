Reinvigorated faith moves teen to start toy drive for children

Several months ago, Angelina Melendi had a germ of an idea: to launch a toy drive for children in need for Christmas. This 18-year-old couldn’t have imagined the collection would spark a wave of generosity that would “go viral” — far beyond the two Catholic parishes where it started.
Driven by a reinvigorated faith, Melendi of Our Lady of the Mountain (OLM) Parish in Washington Township organized the toy drive called Angel’s Toy Chest, which exceeded her expectations. The November collection filled seven trucks with new and gently used baby items and clothes and new and mostly used toys. Donations were sent to local churches and social service agencies, putting smiles on the faces of the children — and their families — who received them.
Angel’s Toy Chest started at OLM and St. Mark the Evangelist, both in the Long Valley neighborhood of Washington Township. The spirit of Jesus’ love and generosity spread to other communities as far away as Our Lady of Victories Parish in Jersey City in the Newark Archdiocese.
“The toy drive is a small way to make a big difference and bring Christ to the less fortunate. The community was so generous. It’s a Christmas miracle. It wasn’t possible without Jesus,” Melendi said.
Melendi is driven by a Catholic faith she originally stepped away from in middle school. By high school, she reclaimed it and started living it and sharing it with others — in a way symbolized by the thousands of toys that Angel’s Toy Chest helped reclaim and share this Christmas.
One of five children in a devout Catholic family, Melendi spent a few years angry at God and religion. But she returned to the faith after having a powerful experience of confession at an Antioch retreat at OLM.
“I was crying. I felt God’s love. Everything changed,” said Melendi, a catechist for 3rd- and 4th-graders, lector, and altar server at OLM. “I love sharing my knowledge and faith with young people.”
Many volunteers sorted, packed, and delivered donations that were stored at OLM. The effort was also facilitated by Corinne Apor, 13, an OLM parishioner and Melendi’s friend and former religious education student.
Melendi led Angel’s Toy Chest as a 17-year-old with a spirit of gratitude. Occasionally, her family hit hard times, so she appreciated help from others.
“Families were generous donating toys their kids weren’t playing with anymore. Now kids who don’t have much are having fun playing with them — perfectly good toys that would have ended up in a landfill,” Melendi said.
Father Marcin Michalowski, pastor of OLM and St. Mark’s, approved Melendi’s plans for Angel’s Toy Chest.
“Angelina did a wonderful job collecting toys and thinking about others, especially the kids who are less fortunate. I’m happy to have her here at my parish. At her age, Angelina is a wonderful example to follow,” Father Michalowski said.