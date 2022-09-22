Relic of ‘pro-life’ Saint Gianna Beretta Molla to be exposed

ROCKAWAY A first-class relic of St. Gianna Beretta Molla, a patron of the pro-life movement, will be exposed during and after 8:30 a.m. Mass on Sunday, Oct. 2, in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church here, to be celebrated by Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney. The Mass is for everyone but especially for couples suffering from infertility or child loss.
The event will be held during Respect Life Month in October in the Church and close to what would have been St. Gianna’s 100th birthday. A hot-breakfast reception will take place after the Mass with the Bishop.
The relic, pieces of St. Gianna’s hair, will be permanently placed on the altar to the Blessed Mother in the church. Anyone can pray before it to ask for St. Gianna’s intercession but especially couples who suffer from miscarriage or infertility.
Born in 1922 in Italy, St. Gianna was a doctor in her hometown and was an active Catholic and married Pietro at 33. While carrying her fourth child, doctors found a large tumor in her uterus. They encouraged her to abort, but she refused. Instead, she underwent surgery to remove as much of the tumor as possible but to keep the pregnancy intact, said Jennifer Nelson, a Sacred Heart staff member coordinating the Mass.
St. Gianna said to the doctors, “If you must decide between me and the child, choose the child. I insist on it.” Her daughter Gianna Emanuela was born a healthy baby girl. Unfortunately, a week later, Nelson said, the future Saint died of sepsis from the cesarean section.
“St. Gianna is known as one of the pro-life Saints because she chose the life of her baby over her own life. She’s invoked for many things, most especially having to do with infertility and pregnancy,” Nelson said.
Nelson received the relic from Gianna Emanuela, who made it after she met her through a ministry that Nelson had founded, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Relics of St. Gianna. The outreach travels many second-class relics of St. Ginna around the world and helps women who are pregnant or are experiencing pregnancy complications, infertility, or miscarriage.
To reserve a spot at the reception after the Mass, call Lisa at Sacred Heart’s rectory at 973-627-0422 or email her atshrectory@gmail.com. The website for Nelson’s ministry is
www.travelingrelicsofstgianna.com