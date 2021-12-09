The Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Morristown had relics of St. Padre Pio available for veneration by the faithful this past weekend. Msgr. John Hart, pastor, celebrated a Mass in honor of St. Pio at 12:05 p.m. Dec. 6 with the faithful filling the church. There was a lock of the saint’s hair and a scab from his wounds of the stigmata and some of his blood on a piece of gauze. People were encouraged to bring their rosary beads and holy cards to touch the relics of the saint and pray for his intercession. The Knights of Columbus of the George Washington Council in Morristown were present to guard the relics. This event was arranged through the St. Pio Foundation, New Rochelle, N.Y. Standing next to the relics are Msgr. John Hart, Father Lukasz Wnuk, parochial vicar, and Gregory Reisch, church sexton.