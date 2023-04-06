Remembering and Living the Paschal Mystery

BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
In preparing for Holy Week and Easter, I came across the issue of The Beacon, which was published on April 9, 2020. It was the “Easter Issue” for that year which, due to the pandemic, would become our first “virtual” Holy Week and Easter. You can see below that, in that issue, a Letter from Bishop Serratelli to his priests was printed on page 3. As I read Bishop Serratelli’s letter, I was struck by the power and beauty of his message, not only to the priests but to the whole Diocese during those most challenging of days.
I asked and was grateful to receive Bishop Serratelli’s permission to reprint that letter in this year’s “Easter Issue” of the Beacon. I hope that, as you read it, you will feel, as I felt, that Bishop Serratelli’s words continue to “speak” to us today. In addition to expressing his gratitude and encouragement for our priests and their ministry, Bishop Serratelli’s message of hope, “We will get through this by working together;” his proclamation of the Paschal Mystery, Jesus’ “work” of salvation from the Cross; and his reminder of the importance of prayer, “… our greatest comfort … and weapon ...” are messages that we still need to hear.
We thank our Bishop Emeritus, Bishop Serratelli, for his continuing witness to and proclamation of the Gospel and for, once again, offering us an inspiring “Easter Message.”
BISHOP EMERITUS ARTHUR J. SERRATELLI
April 9, 2020
Holy Thursday
My dear brothers in the priesthood,
The pandemic we are now facing has confined half the world’s population to their homes. But it has not succeeded in confining your dedicated priestly ministry to your church buildings and institutions. Our church doors are closed. However, you are courageously keeping the Church open and serving our people in creative and innovative ways.
I am overwhelmed with gratitude as I hear from you and from others of the many different ways you are reaching out to our people. In this difficult time, your work has not lessened but increased. And you are responding with great generosity. You truly love your people and they love you.
I keep remembering that the greatest work Jesus did, he did when on the Cross. He could no longer enter the synagogues to preach. He could no longer gather crowds in the open fields to teach. He could no longer sit at table, feasting on God’s mercy with sinners. But, nailed to the wood of the Cross, he was willingly offering the sacrifice of his life for the redemption of the world. In every Eucharist you celebrate, my brothers, you continue, even in these lonely days, to offer this very same sacrifice for your people and, with the means of modern communication, to your people. Many, many thanks.
The unprecedented moment we are living through together struck me with all its gravity as I watched our Holy Father lead us in prayer before giving his Urbi et Orbi blessing on March 27, 2020. The imparting of this special blessing is always a joyous event on Christmas Day and Easter Sunday. Crowds thronging in St. Peter’s Square. Bands playing. People cheering. But, for this blessing, St. Peter’s Square was empty. Rain fell even as heaven wept at our pain. The silence. So many people dying.
Pope Francis stood in the Sagrato di San Pietro. Alone. Frail. Unprotected from the rain. A symbol of humanity exposed to the current virus. He reminded us that we are all in the same boat. All crying out to Jesus. “Teacher, do you not care if we perish?” And, he led us in prayer. Our one sure recourse.
Prayer is our greatest comfort in this trial and our greatest weapon in the struggle to conquer this battle. I know how much you are praying. Your prayers are rising up to God like rain drawn to the heavens from the earth, only to come down again in blessing on your people. I thank you for your fidelity to prayer.
Medical personnel, truck drivers, supermarket workers, volunteers, police, fire and emergency personnel, those in consecrated life and hospital chaplains are on the frontlines. And, so are you. We are fearful, but courageous. Anxious, but trusting in God whose ways are not our ways. You are there for your people even at great risk and sacrifice. What an example of Christian charity!
Like yourselves, I am also most concerned about the future. Finances. Church attendance. Cut-backs. At this point, we can only trust an unknown future to a known God. We will get through this by working together. A united presbyterate is our strength. One Church unafraid to roll up its sleeves and work. You have already proven that. That is why I have hope.
This Holy Thursday, we begin the Paschal Feast. As St. Athanasius teaches, “this feast guides us through the trials that meet us in this world. God now gives us the joy of salvation that shines out from this feast, as he brings us together to form one assembly, uniting us all in spirit in every place, allowing us to pray together and to offer common thanksgiving, as is our duty on the feast. Such is the wonder of his love: he gathers to this feast those who are far apart and brings together in unity of faith those who may be physically separated from each other.”
Our sufferings are real and many. We unite them with Jesus who suffered so much for love of us. He is the Savior. And, he will not abandon us. As you celebrate the Sacred Triduum, your churches will be empty. But, I know your hearts are full of love. May our sharing in the mystery of Christ’s Death and Resurrection renew our hope and save us from this present trial.
May God strengthen each of you. And through the intercession of our Blessed Mother, may He keep you safe and bless you.
Sincerely yours in Christ,
Most Reverend Arthur J. Serratelli,
S.T.D., S.S.L., D.D.
Bishop of Paterson