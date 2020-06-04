Remembering legacy of nurses

MORRISTOWN As the world recognizes the great accomplishments and the heroic efforts of healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the alumnae association of All Souls Nursing School is remembering the impact, legacy and commitment of nurses.
The former All Souls Hospital, which was the first hospital in Morris County, was sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth for several decades. This September marks the golden anniversary of the last graduating class of the nursing school, the class of 1970.
The school was founded in 1908 by the Grey Nuns of Montreal who had opened the hospital in 1892. The first nursing class was graduated in 1911. In 1913, the Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth became the administrator of the hospital. Located on 95 Mount Kemble Avenue here, it later became known as Community Medical Center during the early 1970s. It was also the location of the Atlantic Rehabilitation Institute for some decades and was closed for inpatient services in August 2019.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the facility was reopened to serve inpatients again for six weeks as the Morristown Medical Center, Mount Kemble Division, where the staff provided extended care to patients suffering from COVID-19. In an effort to support the healthcare workers, during annual Nurses Week, the All Souls School of Nursing Alumnae Association arranged for a breakfast in solidarity with their fellow nurses.
Robert Havas, who has a long connection with the Sisters of Charity, was born at All Souls Hospital in 1967 and is assisting with the electronic communications of the association.
He witnessed firsthand the care of the nurses for his mother. “The nurses were so good to my mother, who passed away when I was 5-years-old,” said Havas. “Through the years, I stayed connected with the Sisters of Charity and the nurses. I built many friendships with the people there.”
For this significant milestone for the class of 1970’s golden anniversary, the alumnae association is planning an event to honor the class and reunite other graduates of the nursing school. It was originally planned for April but it was canceled due to the pandemic. Previous events were held at the campus of the Sisters of Charity in Convent Station at the Academy of St. Elizabeth’s study hall for the annual homecoming.
All Souls Hospital was founded to meet the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of its patients through a concept of total care. The original building was the former Arnold Tavern, which had been moved from Park Place to Mount Kemble Avenue. This building was the headquarters of Gen. George Washington when the Continental Army established its winter quarters in Morristown in January 1777.
The Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth have a long history in the healthcare industry. In the Paterson Diocese, they currently sponsor St. Joseph’s Health in Paterson and Wayne.
“We want to invite people who have an active interest in being a part of the alumnae association,” Havas said. “Over the years classmates may have lost touch and this gives them an opportunity to reunite with their friends and remember the legacy of the nursing school.”