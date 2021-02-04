Remembering Msgr. Mark Giordani

PATERSON Msgr. Mark Giordani, a retired priest of the Diocese, who was rector of St. John’s Cathedral for 31 years, a longtime chaplain of many law enforcement agencies, and a biker who founded the Christian Riders Motorcycle Club, died Jan. 30. He was 78.
Msgr. Giordani, ordained a priest in 1969, faithfully served in priestly ministry for 51 years.
A viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 5, from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here. Masking and social distancing must be observed.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the cathedral at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 by ticketed invitation of the family only.
Livestreaming of the funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. at https://rcdopcathedral.org.
Msgr. Mark Giordani served as rector of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, Paterson, for 31 years before his retirement in 2018. He was ordained there on May 31, 1969 by Bishop Lawrence Casey. He attended Cathedral College, New York, and St. Mary College, Ky. He studied for the priesthood at Christ the King Seminary, N.Y.
His entire priesthood ministry was spent in the city of Paterson, beginning with his first assignment after his ordination at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Paterson (1969–73). There, he founded the Christian Riders Motorcycle Club and for 50 years, he had celebrated an outdoor “Motorcycle Mass” at the intersection of Main and Grand Streets adjacent to the cathedral in early May, which included a blessing with Holy Water of all the bikers and their motorcycles for a safe riding season. He rode his Harley Road King, decorated with flames and an airbrushed depiction of Jesus on the Cross, and the inscription “King of kings,” to the Motorcycle Mass each year.
Prior to being named rector of the cathedral, he served at St. Gerard Majella Parish, Paterson (1973–87), where he established several organizations, including a ministry for the divorced/separated, the St. Vincent de Paul Society and St. Gerard’s Day Care Center for working mothers. He also served as an administrator of St. Agnes Parish in Paterson (2002–07), while continuing to serve as rector of the cathedral.
Msgr. Giordani was the longtime chaplain to many law enforcement agencies, including the Port Authority Police, the Paterson Police Department, the Haledon Police and Fire Departments, the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department, the Passaic County Jail, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, the Constables Association, the Passaic County Police Academy, and the Fidelians in North Haledon. He had also served as chaplain for the Boy Scouts in the Diocese.
After the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorists’ attacks in New York City, he was a prominent figure at Ground Zero where he ministered to the recovery workers in their grim task.
Named a monsignor in 1989 by St. Pope John Paul II, Msgr. Giordani retired in 2018 and celebrated his 50th anniversary as a priest in 2019.
“I did not have the opportunity to meet Msgr. Giordani in person, but I was able to communicate with him by text message often,” said Bishop Sweeney. “In the words and conversations that we shared I could literally feel his joyful and faithful priestly spirit and the love that he had for people, especially for the St. John’s Cathedral parish community. I also feel that I was able to get to know Msgr. Giordani through the people who told me so much about him; his brother priests, his close friends, leaders in the city of Paterson, and many others who spoke to me of the impact that he had on their lives through his priesthood, his love for life and other people, and his inspiring fight against illness for many years. We will miss him, but we will never forget him. May he rest in peace.”
Bishop Emeritus Arthur Serratelli recalled Msgr. Giordani’s ‘Dedicated priestly ministry, through which he helped so many enter into a deeper personal relationship with the Lord and a greater participation in the life of the Church. His selfless devotion, his untiring energy and the witness of suffering united to Christ will never be forgotten.”
“There are so many that are deeply saddened by the passing of Msgr. Giordani,” said Scott Milliken, CEO of Catholic Charites. “He was always supportive of the assistance to the poor provided by Catholic Charities here in the Paterson Diocese. He had deep ties and left indelible teachings and lessons with all three Catholic Charities agencies (the Department for Persons with Disabilities, Catholic Family and Community Services, and Straight and Narrow). The recent naming of the Msgr. Mark Giordani Center for Rehabilitation at Straight and Narrow is a testament to that support and he will forever be in our hearts.”
On learning of Msgr. Giordani’s passing last Saturday, Msgr. Geno Sylva, who succeeded him as rector of the cathedral, posted on the cathedral’s Facebook page: “My dear friends, it is with a heavy heart that I share with you the sad news that our beloved Msgr. Giordani, Padre Mark, went home to God today. After so many years of suffering, he is now in peace with the Lord, who was the center and love of his life. Even if you had never gotten to know Padre Mark, you have received the fruits of his labor, as he is the one who has formed St. John’s into the loving, faithful, and caring family that we are. His courageous fight against his cancer, always trusting in God’s will, will continue to be an example to all of us as to the sacredness and value of all human life. He was our shepherd, our mentor, our priest, and our friend. Rest in peace my brother as you will live on in all of our hearts.”
There was an outpouring of memories and condolences that filled the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist’s timeline on Facebook. As of press time, hundreds people had posted comments, sharing their memories of “Father Mark” or simply writing a prayer and “R.I.P.”
“Msgr. Giordani inspired us with his words and his work,” said André Sayegh, Paterson’s mayor. “I am so grateful to God for blessing our city with such a magnificent man of the cloth.”