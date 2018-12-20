Remembering the Bishop’s ‘Firsts’

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop Emeritus Rodimer’s ‘love affair with liturgy’ is remembered

PATERSON At every turn in his life, Bishop Emeritus Frank J. Rodimer witnessed the “hand of God.” The late prelate, who died at age 91, credited Divine Providence — “God transforming history in his own marvelous way” — for a momentous life, which yielded surprising results like being named Shepherd of the Diocese he called home in 1978 — the start of his 26-year episcopacy, the longest in diocesan history.



So declared Msgr. Raymond Kupke, diocesan archivist and pastor of St. Anthony Parish, Hawthorne, who focused on the many accomplishments and “firsts” of Bishop Rodimer as priest and bishop in a homily during Evening Prayer in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here on Dec. 14. Presiding over the service was Msgr. John Hart, pastor of Assumption Parish, Morristown, with Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of the Brooklyn Diocese and several priests of the Diocese. For the 7 p.m. Evening Prayer, Bishop Rodimer’s open casket remained in front of the Cathedral’s altar near a table that held his miter and vestments as a Bishop, where they had been located during the wake service held earlier in the day.



In his homily, Msgr. Kupke, diocesan chancellor and Bishop Rodimer’s priest-secretary from 1979-1981, extended “sympathies and consolation at this time of loss” to his family on behalf of the Diocese and its gratitude to them “for sharing him so generously with us for so many years.” He noted that the Bishop held the distinction as the only diocesan priest to be elevated to bishop of Paterson. He also knew all his predecessor bishops and all but 14 priests in the Diocese, Msgr. Kupke said.



“His passing is truly the end of an era. We are laying to rest the entire institutional memory of the local Church,” said Msgr. Kupke, who called him “a man of deep faith and history, who saw his path in life take unlikely turns by God’s hand — first from the long influence of an Irish great-grandmother, a Catholic in a family of Protestants.



In high school he was head altar boy at St. Cecilia Parish in his home town of Rockaway, and assisted at the Easter vigil in 1941 — an experience that inspired his “love affair with liturgy” and his decision to pursue the priesthood. After his priestly ordination in 1951, he undertook cannon law studies, which led him to work in the Diocesan Chancery Office for 50 years and prepared him for his assignment as diocesan chancellor and later his appointment as Bishop, Msgr. Kupke said.



After Bishop Lawrence Casey died in 1977, the more experienced Msgr. Joseph Brestel seemed to be the favorite in becoming diocesan administrator but he suffered a stoke two days before Bishop Casey’s passing. In what must have seemed like an unlikely turn of events, the diocesan Consultors named then-Msgr. Rodimer diocesan administrator, followed by St. Paul VI’s naming him Bishop in 1978.



“He loved the Diocese and its people and we loved him. We thank God for the gift of his life and ministry,” Msgr. Kupke said.



Also assisting with Evening Prayer were: Msgr. James Mahoney, diocesan vicar general, moderator of the Curia and pastor of Corpus Christi Parish, Chatham Township; Msgr. George Hundt, pastor of St. Vincent Martyr Parish, Madison; Msgr. Mark Condon, diocesan director of liturgy and pastor of Our Lady of the Holy Angels Parish, Little Falls; and Msgr. Geno Sylva, rector of the Cathedral.



A Knights of Columbus color guard participated in Evening Prayer, which included hymns sung and prayers said by clergy, religious and laity in attendance. At the end, Msgr. Hart, diocesan chancellor under Bishop Rodimer, thanked Bishop DiMarzio and those in attendance for their presence and Msgr. Kupke for his homily, which he called a “labor of love.” Then, the faithful filed past Bishop Rodimer’s casket for an opportunity to bid him farewell.

— MICHAEL WOJCIK