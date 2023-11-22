Representatives from diocese attend the National Catholic Youth Conference

The National Catholic Youth Conference (NCYC) took place in Indianapolis, Ind. Nov. 16–18 and 29 youth and their chaperones from the Diocese of Paterson were in attendance with Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney.
“The theme of the weekend came from a quote from St. Irenaeus: ‘The glory of God is man (and woman) fully alive,’” the bishop said on social media. “I know that our young people will return to our diocese, ready to lead, serve, and share their faith as they strive to give Glory to God by being ‘fully alive!’” Visit the Diocese of Paterson’s Facebook or Instagram or the bishop’s Instagram for more updates from the pilgrimage.
The bishop thanked John Cammarata, diocesan director of Youth Ministry, and the youth ministers and adult chaperones — including Father Michael Lee.
“Thanks to all our young people who attended, their parents, and parish communities who made it possible to attend!” he added.