Resolve to be Christ-like

Richard A. Sokerka
Another new year is less than a week away. For most of us these last few days of the year are times when we reflect on what we accomplished (or not) in 2019 and what positive changes we would like to make in our lives in 2020.
We look at Jan. 1, 2020 as a new beginning and as a time for a fresh start in our lives. However, when we look back on the year that is in our rear-view mirror, we find that some problems we vowed to fix in 2019 still remain with us. We find ourselves falling into the same old habits, frustrating us to no end. We are human, with all our faults and foibles. Despite our failings, we always need to remember that God loves us. He always has and always will.
Once we realize that, and the fact that being a Catholic is not a ticket out of life’s problems and trails, but rather a ticket to take up our cross and follow Christ, 2020 can be a year where we feel the true joy that allegiance, devotion, commitment and sacrifice to living a Christ-like life brings.
We can change our lives in 2020 for the better. The fresh start we’ve always dreamed about to accomplish good in our lives is right there for the taking if only we follow the example of Christ.
Best wishes for a Happy Christ-like New Year!