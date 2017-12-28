Resolve to be more Christ-like

Richard A. Sokerka

Another new year is only a few days away. For most of us these last few days of the year are times when we reflect on what we accomplished (or didn’t) in 2017 and what positive changes we would like to make in our lives to make 2018 a better year for us. We look at Jan. 1, 2018 as a new beginning and a time for a fresh start. But often, when we look back on 2017, we find that the same problems we vowed to fix at the start of the year still remain with us. We find ourselves falling into the same old habits, frustrating us no end. We’re human, with all our faults and foibles. But despite this, we need to know, first and foremost, that God loves us. He always has, and always will. Once we realize that in our hearts, and the fact that being a Catholic is not a ticket out of life’s problems and trials, but rather a ticket to take up our cross and follow Christ, we can focus on the changes we can make in our lives to make the new year one of the best in our lives. 2018 can be a year where we feel the true joy that allegiance, devotion, commitment and sacrifice to living a Christ-like life brings. So let it be our New Year’s resolution to make our lives more Christ-like and it will truly be a happy new year.