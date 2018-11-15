Bishop to celebrate Diocese’s annual Respect Life Mass Saturday

PATERSON Every human life is a gift from God and staunchly committed to this belief, the Paterson Diocese Federation Knights of Columbus Councils will once again host the annual diocesan Respect Life Mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17. Bishop Serratelli will be the main celebrant with priests from the Diocese invited to concelebrate. Deacons are also invited to serve at the Mass.



Bishop Serratelli said, “The Mass is a wonderful way for our faithful to come together in prayer and in mutual support for protecting all of our children and all life.”



The Mass is intended to pray for all those born and unborn in the womb and for the ongoing work in the pro-life cause. Deacon Anthony Fierro of St. Bonaventure Parish in Paterson is chairperson of the Mass for the ninth consecutive year. “It’s so important that people understand that all life is sacred,” he said. “We need to step forward and make sure everyone makes a commitment to stand up for life and to seek to change the hearts and minds of people.”



The Respect Life Mass — formerly known as the Mass for the Unborn — represents the commitment of the Knights, the largest Catholic fraternal service organization, to pro-life issues. Respect Life issues include the fight against abortion, assisted suicide, euthanasia, embryonic stem cell research and the death penalty, among other life issues.



Dr. Mary Mazzarella, diocesan director of the Respect Life Office, said, “As Catholics we believe all life is precious from natural conception to natural death. To demonstrate our support for this belief, we are encouraged to attend the Respect Life Mass, which will be led by our Bishop, who inspires us to remain persistent in the pro-life movement.”



The Respect Life Mass is one of many pro-life events hosted by the Knights of Columbus. All 55 councils in the Diocese coordinate different activities which include fundraisers for respect life causes, baby showers for young mothers and visits to pray outside abortion clinics to help women choose life. During the annual March for Life in Washington D.C. held every January, Knights of Columbus from throughout the country are a prominent presence as they fight for the unborn and to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision which made abortion legal. This year’s March for Life will be on Jan. 18, 2019 and once again, Knights from the Diocese and around the country plan on being present.



Deacon Fierro said, “Coming together for Mass allows everyone to listen to God’s Word. The Gospel is the ultimate source of understanding his commandment to respect life and love to us. People of all ages are invited to come.”



Pastors are especially encouraged to invite their altar servers and families to the Respect Life Mass. They are asked to bring their albs for serving at the Mass. Schools — both staff and students — parishioners, families and friends are all asked to come.



“The message of respecting life honestly starts at home with parents teaching their children,” said Deacon Fierro. “If children get the message at a young age, it will be a part of their lives forever. Understanding God’s natural laws and respecting life is something passed on from generation to generation. St. Pope John Paul II spoke so strongly about the ‘culture of death’ that has been overtaking our modern civilization. It is important to keep respect for life in all its forms.”



Last year, pro-life advocates attended the Mass urging Catholics to get involved with the state-wide 20/20 Project. Created by a non-denominational coalition of pro-life groups throughout New Jersey, including many that are Catholic, the project members have been lobbying for a state prohibition on abortions after 20 weeks post fertilization by 2020. Following the Mass, volunteers handed out magnets that say, “Babies in the womb feel pain.” Recently the project held a postcard campaign in the Paterson Diocese as well as in the Metuchen Diocese and thousands of postcards were sent to elected officials telling them to protect babies in the wombs at 20 weeks and beyond. The organization is inviting more parishes to host postcard campaigns to continue to flood the offices of local representatives.



Holly Wright, project director for the 20/20 project, who also serves as house director of Casa Guadalupe, a discernment house for women in Clifton, said, “It is important to attend the Mass because first of all, the Mass is the most powerful weapon we have. This is a battle we need to wage on our knees. And it also is very encouraging to pray together as a family. Sometimes we can feel as though we are alone in trying to live out our faith, but when we are surrounded by our brothers and sisters, it gives us hope and life. But then we need to act. Faith without works is dead. (Jas 2:17). There are many practical things we can do to help these little ones who have no voice. Get a magnet on your car. Sign three postcards after Mass to let your Senator and two Assemblypersons know. Get a postcard campaign going at your parish. Call your representatives and better yet, pay them a visit.”



With the Mass only a few days away, Deacon Fierro said, “I thank my fellow Knights and brother deacons for spreading the word about the Mass. I also thank Msgr. Geno Sylva, rector of the Cathedral, for once again opening up the Cathedral to us and helping us with this Mass. I thank the Bishop for celebrating this Mass for the past nine years and we hope to have the cathedral at full capacity because we need to come together and pray and continue to respect life.”