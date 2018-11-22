BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Faithful stand up for the sacredness of all human life at annual Respect Life Mass

PATERSON Understanding the message of life loud and clear, the faithful from across the Diocese proudly came together to pray for the sacredness of all human life at the annual diocesan Respect Life Mass held at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here Nov. 17. Bishop Serratelli was principal celebrant of the Mass with many diocesan priests as concelebrants. Deacons also participated in the Mass along with Knights of Columbus councils from throughout the Diocese.



To welcome the knights, their families and the congregation, the Bishop said, “Some people today say that this is the age of tolerance. But this is not an age of tolerance. Those who are pro-life are marginalized. Those who accept the sanctity of marriage and human sexuality as designed by the creator are vilified. We live in a time that is not only intolerant of our basic Christian values but a time that is actively engaged to silence us and to reduce our Church to ruins. So today, we gather together for this Respect Life Mass in the name of Christ, knowing he is the one that is the lord of life and he will strengthen us. He will strengthen us to defend his teaching by our word and example, by our public joy-filled living out of his Gospel.”



The Mass, sponsored by all 55 Knights of Columbus councils in the Diocese with Deacon Anthony Fierro of St. Bonaventure Parish in Paterson as chairperson of the Mass for the 9th consecutive year, represents the continuous commitment that the largest Catholic fraternal service organization has for the pro-life cause.



Father Brian Ditullio, administrator of Annunciation Parish in Wayne, delivered the homily for the Respect Life Mass. “Faith defines each and every one of us as Christians,” he said. “That faith helps us live fearlessly and confidently in the world. For it not only makes the impossible possible but even turns our weaknesses into strengths. This is why we are here this morning because that same faith impels us to give a voice to those whose voice can either not be heard or will not be heard. Our goal, contrary to what might be said, is not to cause division or upset but rather, in words of St. Pope John Paul II, to celebrate the Gospel of Life.”



During his homily, Father Ditullio shared a personal story, which drove home the message to protect all life. “This is a story of a couple in their early 20s, newlyweds, who had their entire lives before them. But they had a difficult decision to make of whether or not to keep a child. These would-be parents were conflicted. The would-be father was more in the mindset that finances were a little tight. That they were not settled as a couple and it might be better off that they not have a child at that time. The would-be mother disagreed. She fought adamantly for that child, ultimately giving everything she was feeling to God. So despite valid fears and concerns, they decided to have that child. When the child was born, the father was the first person to hold that child in his arms and he wept and he loved that child. At that moment none of his concerns mattered anymore. All that mattered was that child in his arms. The child went on to become a priest. That child is standing before you right now. I was that child. I myself could have been a victim of the culture of death. I too could have been an unfortunate statistic, but I’m not.”



Father Ditullio ended his homily by saying, “Let us pray for all children who would have been born today. Let us pray for healing to those who made that difficult decision knowing that God can forgive the deepest of wounds. Let us pray also for the mothers and fathers who in spite of fear and anxiety have brought their child into this world and let us pray for those who have to face a difficult decision at this very moment that they may not listen to what the culture of death tells us but rather be moved by the Gospel of Life.”



At the end of Mass, Bishop Serratelli said, “I’m happy to have so many priests and deacons celebrate today and I’m especially happy to see some of our young people here. I’m grateful that you’re here. You can never start too young to respect human life. It is important to receive this gift from God with joy and to share our gift of life with others. We need to be like a wildfire as Catholics to set other people on fire with a passion for the Gospel of Life. We need to take what is in our hearts and within our souls and be public and share that with others.”

