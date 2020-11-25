PATERSON Christ’s command in Matthew 25 compels Catholics to continue advocating for laws that protect “the least of our brothers and sisters:” the imprisoned, the hungry, the thirsty, the naked, the sick and stranger — as well as the unborn child, Bishop Kevin Sweeney declared as he celebrated the annual diocesan Respect Life Mass Nov. 21.
During the Mass in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here, Bishop Sweeney urged the faithful to focus their advocacy efforts today on defeating the Reproductive Freedom Act (S3030/A4848), a Bill before New Jersey lawmakers that threatens the lives of unborn babies. He served as main celebrant and homilist of the Respect Life Mass — his first since he was ordained and installed the eighth bishop of Paterson on July 1.
“The United States was founded on the principle, ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness’ [as stated in the Declaration of Independence]. Government exists to secure these rights for the people,” Bishop Sweeney said in his homily at the Mass, held on the Feast of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary. “Some say that the Church and people of faith shouldn’t be involved in politics. But I can’t read Matthew 25 and say that we should remain silent and not act when government, a law and society fails to recognize the dignity and value of the least of our brothers and sisters,” he said.
The Mass was concelebrated by diocesan priests and attended by deacons, religious and laity of the Diocese, gathered in prayer in both English and Spanish and in mutual support for protecting all human life, born and unborn. Dignitaries included officials from the state and local Knights of Columbus, among them John Guido, chairman of the Paterson Federation of the Knights, which sponsored the liturgy. Everyone wore face masks and social distanced following COVID-19 protocols while many faithful at home watched the Mass on livestream.
In his homily, Bishop Sweeney added, “Sadly, as a nation, our hearts have not been converted to respect the dignity and value of every human life from conception to natural death. We come this morning as people of faith, hope and love who believe as the angel told Mary, ‘With God, all things are possible.’ We continue to pray and work for the conversion of hearts beginning with each of us. There is still so much work for us to do.”
Presently, Catholics should focus striking down the Reproductive Freedom Act, which would severely expand access to abortion and abortifacients in the Garden State, Bishop Sweeney said in his homily. In a front-page story in The Beacon last week, pro-life advocates urged people of faith to act against the Bill, which would allow late-term abortions right up to the birth of the child in the womb and includes the language that “a fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus shall not have independent rights under the laws of this state.” The N.J. Catholic Conference has called for the defeat of the legislation, which has the full support of Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, who claims Catholic roots, The Beacon story reported.
In addition, the Bill would allow non-physicians to perform abortions; nullifies conscience clauses for medical personnel, who are against abortion; mandates an annual allocation of taxpayer funding of Planned Parenthood under Title X in the state budget; exempts prosecutions for individuals who terminate or attempt to terminate their own pregnancy; and requires all insurance carriers to provide coverage for abortions and expands coverage for contraceptives. First released in October, the bill also contains a clause that prohibits it from being struck down in the future, according to The Beacon story.
“This is a terrible bill. It’s scary in the way that many more innocent lives could be taken,” Bishop Sweeney said at the Respect Life Mass.
In his homily, Bishop Sweeney called the truism “Life begins at conception” “words of faith as well as words of science and biology.” We are reminded of the precious gift of life in “the Word becoming Flesh and dwelling among us” after the Blessed Mother’s saying “yes” to God.
Bishop Sweeney also spoke about his experience ministering with the Helpers of God’s Precious Infants, an international pro-life organization that was started in the Brooklyn Diocese, where he was raised and previously served as a priest and pastor. The group prays in front of a local abortion clinic for mothers, unborn babies, healing for people who have suffered from abortion and an end to abortion and offers materials and help so pregnant women there can say “yes” to life, he said.
“We must be sensitive at any point to women and families who have experienced a crisis pregnancy or who have contemplated or had an abortion. We must be vigilant that, as we witness on behalf of the dignity and value of human life from conception to natural death, that we never do so in a self-righteous or judgmental way, but always with humility and compassion,” Bishop Sweeney said.
Toward the conclusion of Mass, Guido addressed priests and the congregation, thanking Bishop Sweeney for celebrating the liturgy, organizers, music ministers and participants, including a Knights’ color corps. Hector Jimenez, grand knight of Knights Cathedral Council 17254, served as chairman of the Mass.
“As Knights, we are pro-life. There are no exceptions. This Mass is our offering to show our respect for life from conception to natural death,” Guido said.
After the Mass, Nancy Bagli of St. Anthony Parish in Hawthorne told The Beacon, “I felt it in my heart to come to represent all the priests, the babies and Right to Life.” She has a daughter in her 20s.
A past participant in the annual national March for Life in Washington, Bagli called the Mass “a moment to spend with the Lord to lift our spirits in these times.”
Last week’s Beacon story gave ways the faithful can oppose the Reproductive Freedom Act by contacting their three N.J. state representatives (one state Senator and two Assembly members). To find state legislators’ addresses, go to https://njcatholic.org/legislators-by-diocese. To find out more information on the Bill visit LIFENET at www.lifeneteducation.org or receive a car magnet with an image of little baby feet by emailing LIFENET at BabyFeetMagnet@gmail.com.
