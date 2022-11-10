All are encouraged to attend the annual Respect Life Mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson on Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney is the principal celebrant of the Mass. The Paterson Federation of the Knights of Columbus organized the Mass, and Knights of Columbus members belonging to councils throughout the diocese will participate. Students from diocesan schools are also encouraged to attend. Visit rcdop.org/respect-life-office to learn more about the Diocese of Paterson’s work cultivating a culture of life.