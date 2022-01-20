Retired priest serving at Straight and Narrow initiates ‘phone ministry’

PATERSON For four hours each day, Msgr. Bill Naughton is on the phone. In a time, when everyone is connected to technology, his purpose is much more meaningful. He calls it his “phone ministry” and since the pandemic began, he has been giving blessings and encouragement via phone to the service recipients and even the staff of Straight and Narrow (S&N), an agency of Diocesan Catholic Charities. Straight and Narrow is the largest program of its kind in the nation to help those with substance abuse addictions.
Msgr. Naughton, a retired priest of the Diocese who volunteers at Straight and Narrow’s pastoral care department, said, “It is rewarding to recognize in a very powerful sense to spiritually uplift our guests in a time when people are going through recovery and they are unable to be with family members and are unable to leave the facilities.”
Each morning, Msgr. Naughton, who has served in the priesthood for almost 50 years, gets up early and gets on the phone. An announcement is made in each of the departments at S&N that he is available to speak with briefly and give a blessing. He said, “Being isolated from the world can only feed into the situation of addiction, when the pandemic started a year ago, I decided to contact those interested in a blessing on the phone.”
The phone ministry has been important as the world enters into the second year of the pandemic. Once again, Straight and Narrow hosted its annual Christmas blessing by Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney via video due to the recent surge of the Omicron variant.
Msgr. Naughton serves with Father Charles Waller, who is director of the pastoral care department at S&N. The department serves all the faith denominations of those in recovery at Straight and Narrow. Having a religious affiliation is an important element for recovery, according to Msgr. Naughton.
“It’s important that those we serve know that the Church cares during this difficult time. We’re here for them in the trenches,” said Msgr. Naughton. “We at the department are grateful that Bishop Sweeney supports the work we do at Straight and Narrow.”
Even though Msgr. Naughton is providing blessings and speaking briefly to those who wish to speak with him, he noted he does not hear confessions on the phone. When Msgr. Naughton calls, he simply asks each caller is there someone or something they want him to pray for at Mass. Afterward, he gives the caller a blessing.
According to Straight and Narrow, the pastoral care department integrates spirituality with the client’s clinical care plan helping each person come to know who they are through their relationship with their faith. Clients are supported in their recovery from substance abuse by listening and attending to their spiritual needs. S&N facilitates this by providing spiritual guidance individually and in groups. Its clients’ spiritual journey is augmented with retreats, choir, art groups, addiction recovery groups, and awareness, spirituality, and Bible study groups. Religious services are provided for multiple faiths utilizing local ministers, imams, and rabbis in addition to the pastoral care priests on staff.
“It doesn’t take much. It is someone calling who cares for them. When you take the time to do something like this the Lord provides,” said Msgr. Naughton.