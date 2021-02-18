Rice Bowl for Lent

Richard A. Sokerka
On Ash Wednesday, the Church began the holy season of Lent, our 40-day journey of prayer, fasting and almsgiving that ends with Holy Week, culminating in the joyous celebration of Easter.
For Catholics, praying daily, especially during Lent, helps to deepen their relationship with God and neighbor and is an opportunity for personal and spiritual growth.
Lent is also a time of fasting as each Friday we abstain from eating meat. Preparing meatless meals is an excellent Lenten activity for families, especially if we use recipes for meals that our brothers and sisters in many poor countries eat every day to experience global solidarity with them.
Finally, during Lent we are called to offer alms. It is central to how we practice Lent. Almsgiving flows from prayer and fasting. Alms are money or goods that are given to — or other acts of charity that are performed for — those in need. Catholics look to the Catechism, which says that almsgiving is “a witness to fraternal charity” and “a work of justice pleasing to God” (No. 2462).
One of the best ways to help the needy with your almsgiving is to participate in Catholic Relief Services’ (CRS) Rice Bowl, which invites participants to reflect on the lives that are changed through Lenten almsgiving.
For more than 45 years, Lenten alms, given through CRS’ Rice Bowl, have supported programs that prevent hunger and poverty around the world. Seventy-five percent of donations go to support CRS’ work in more than 100 countries. Even more good news for those who participate in CRS’ Rice Bowl, is the fact that the remaining 25 percent of a person’s donation will remain right here in the Paterson Diocese where it will be used by the agencies of Catholic Charities to support hunger and poverty alleviation efforts in Passaic, Morris, and Sussex Counties.
Put your faith into action this Lent by participating in CRS’ Rice Bowl (www.crsricebowl.org).