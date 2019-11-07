FLORHAM PARK Twelve faith-filled men took a step to ordination as permanent deacons for the Paterson Diocese during a Mass celebrated by Bishop Serratelli, which included the Rite of Candidacy, on Nov. 1, which also marked the Feast of All Saints Day, a Holy Day of Obligation, in Holy Family Church here.
During the Rite of Candidacy, Bishop Serratelli accepted the men to enter this phase of the process in pursuit of becoming permanent deacons, called “candidacy.” Over the next four years, these men will receive theological and pastoral formation and upon completion will be called to ordination as permanent deacons. The Rite of Candidacy is the first official recognition of the positive signs of a man’s vocation to the permanent diaconate.