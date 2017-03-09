BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop Serratelli elects 193 catechumens on First Sunday of Lent

CLIFTON On the First Sunday of Lent in dioceses around the world, the annual Rite of Election took place. During the Rite of Election, catechumens moved a step closer to receiving Sacraments of Initiation — Baptism, Confirmation and Eucharist — at the Easter Vigil on Holy Saturday, April 15. The Rite of Election is led by a diocese’s bishop, who, in the presence of the community, declares the Church’s approval of the catechumens so they may receive the Sacraments of Initiation and be welcomed into full communion in the Roman Catholic Church.



On March 5, the Diocese welcomed 193 adults and children at the Rite of Election in St. Philip Church here where Bishop Serratelli formerly selected — or elected — them. These catechumens are now known as the elect.



At the start of Mass, Bishop Serratelli spoke to the catechumens, telling them: “On this First Sunday of Lent, we gather as a Church preparing for the Great Paschal Feast where the Church overflows with joy as she administers the Sacraments of Initiation to those who choose Christ and his Church for their life. We gather to welcome and enroll the elect. We are grateful for the gifts God has given them calling them to salvation.”



The catechumens have been studying tenets of Catholicism through their parish’s Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) program, the Church’s official process by which new members are prepared for the Sacraments of Baptism, Confirmation and Eucharist.



The children in the RCIA process, will be baptized while some (depending on their age) will also receive First Communion. Adults in the process will receive all three Sacraments of Initiation. In addition, along with the elect, candidates for First Communion and Confirmation will also receive these Sacraments at the Easter Vigil. At some parishes, those in the RCIA Confirmation program, will receive the Sacrament on Pentecost Sunday.



Delivering the homilies at the Rite of Election Sunday afternoon were two diocesan priests who were ordained last May by Bishop Serratelli. Father Dominik Bakowski, parochial vicar at St. Pius X Parish in Montville, gave the homily in English and Father Duberney Villamizar, parochial vicar at St. Anthony Parish in Passaic, who preached in Spanish.



In his homily, Father Bakowski told the catechumens, “You have been on a journey. A journey that began when you no longer could ignore the pulling in your soul that led you to search for Jesus. You presented your desire to your parish, and they encouraged you to explore the Catholic faith. During your journey you have learned more and more about the love that Jesus has for you. And now you are ready to take the next step, which is the final step.”



Following the homilies, the catechumens were presented to the Bishop and both the catechumens’ godparents and the congregation made an official affirmation of their worthiness for reception of the Sacraments of Initiation. Then, recognition of the enrolled names was presented to the Bishop in the Book of Elect. The catechumens were then asked to stand as an act of admission or election in becoming the elect.



Carrying the Book of Elect of parishes from around the Diocese where priests and religious education directors, who presented the Bishop with the names of those who were enrolled.



After the Rite of Election, a light reception was held in the auditorium of St. Philip Preparatory School where the newly-elected gathered. Many of them took the opportunity to take a photo with Bishop Serratelli.



Victoria Caruso, one of the newly-elect, has been preparing in the RCIA program at St. Jude Parish in Hopatcong. Growing up, she said there were two different faiths in her household — Jewish and Catholic but neither of her parents were active in practicing their faith. Her husband is Catholic, but it was the passing of her young daughter that made her want to become a fully initiated member of the Church. “The Church has brought me much love and guidance,” Caruso said. “I believe my daughter is my angel and it was God who helped me through this tough time.”



Also among the newly-elect, was Scott Mataya of St. Therese Parish in Succasunna. He said there were many different life events that made him decide to become Catholic. His wife is Catholic and they plan to have their son baptized in a few months. In addition, Mataya said his father’s passing also made him decide to become a Catholic. “I felt like I should be involved in the Church as well if my wife and son will be going to attend Mass,” he said. “Going through the process has really brought our family together.”



Newly-elected Luisa Parra will make her Confirmation at St. Anthony Church in Paterson, “I want to confirm my faith with God,” she said. “I hope to become a catechist once I receive Confirmation and pass on our faith to children.”



At the end of the Rite of Election, the Bishop said, “To the elect, be joyful. You’re presence is a sign that Christ is alive, the Church is growing and we will make a difference to make the world better.”