PATERSON There were a few firsts at this year’s Rite of Election — marked on the First Sunday of Lent — presided at for the first time by Bishop Sweeney. This special ceremony takes place to mark the catechumens becoming the elect as they move a step closer to receiving the Sacraments of Initiation — Baptism, Confirmation, and Eucharist — at the upcoming Easter Vigil on Holy Saturday, April 3.
The Diocese welcomed the 75 adults, teens, and children who came to the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here where Bishop Sweeney formally selected — or elected — them Feb. 21. The Rite of Election formally sets the newly elected on the path toward full Sacramental unity with the Church. Attendees were socially distanced from one another and wore masks at the ceremony, which was also live-streamed.
At the start of the Rite of Election, Bishop Sweeney acknowledged the catechumens saying, “We come on a beautiful day that God has given us as we gather on this First Sunday of Lent in a special way for this Rite of Election. We come for those sisters and brothers who have been walking the journey to receive the very light of Jesus in the Easter Sacraments. It is a true joy for us to be together for this most sacred moment.”
The catechumens have been studying the tenets of Catholicism through their parish’s Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) program, the Church’s official process by which new members are prepared for Sacraments of Baptism, Confirmation and Eucharist.
The children in the process of RCIA will be baptized while some will also receive First Holy Communion. Adults in the process will receive all three Sacraments of Initiation. Father Jared Brogan, diocesan director of worship, coordinated the Rite of Election ceremony.
The Bishop delivered his homily in both English and Spanish. He shared his memories through his years as a priest in meeting candidates in the RCIA program at the parishes he served at in the Brooklyn Diocese. He spoke about his early years after being ordained. “There was a retired priest, Msgr. O’Brien and he told the candidates, ‘Over the next few months you’re going to receive a lot of information, you’re going to learn a lot of things about the Church, the Bible and the Sacraments.’ Then he paused, and said, ‘there is one thing you have to know — the reason that you are here is to come to know a person, you are here to know Jesus Christ, as your Lord and your God. Somehow in the plan of God now is the time to come to know the new and powerful Jesus Christ,’” the Bishop told the catechumens.
“I encourage you, my sisters and brothers, during this Lent that will be so special for you to realize that you are not alone in this process as we come to know the person of Jesus Christ,” the Bishop told them.
Speaking about the Lenten season, the Bishop said, “Part of the reason for Lent is you. Part of the reason that we take these 40 days is yes, for prayer, penance, and fasting, but part of the reason is that the whole Church will be praying for you, our sisters and brothers, to know Jesus Christ. God has a plan for you. There is a reason that you will receive these Sacraments at the Easter vigil 2021.”
At the close of his homily, the Bishop said, “On the cross, Jesus taught us how much he loves each one of us and we give everything in love. The victory is won and we look forward for you on that Saturday night in early April of this coming Holy Week. We will be with you in prayer, united with the whole Church as you will go in the water of Baptism and rise with him in new life receiving the Sacrament of Baptism. As you receive the gifts of his Holy Spirit in Confirmation and as you receive him Body and Blood, Soul and Divinity in your First Holy Communion. It will be a blessing for you. It will be a blessing for us and for the whole Church.”
Following the homily, the catechumens were presented to the Bishop and both the catechumens’ godparents and the congregation made an official affirmation of their worthiness for reception of the Sacraments of Initiation. Then, the enrolled names was presented to the Bishop in the Book of Elect. The catechumens were then asked to stand as an act of admission or election becoming the elect.
After the Rite of Election, the newly elected were invited to meet the Bishop briefly and take a photo with him at the front of the cathedral.
At the close of the Rite of Election, Bishop Sweeney thanked the priests, religious, lay catechists, and family members for helping the elect in their journey of faith, “We thank all those who made this such a beautiful and prayerful time to be together,” he said. “We, as we just promised, dedicate ourselves to continue in prayer to walk with our sisters and brothers towards the joy of Easter.”
He ended with the final blessing, “My dear friends, sisters and brothers in the Lord, this community now sends you forth to reflect more deeply on the Word of God that you have shared with us today. Be assured of our loving support for you. We look forward for the day when you share fully in the Lord’s Table.”