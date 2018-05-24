Bishop to ordain 9 men to priesthood May 26 in St. John’s Cathedral

PATERSON Bishop Serratelli will ordain nine transitional deacons of the Diocese to the priesthood during a Mass at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 26 in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here. The ordination will be live streamed on the Diocesan website, www.rcdop.org.



During the Rite of Ordination, steeped in the traditions of the early Church, Bishop Serratelli will serve as the main celebrant and homilist. He will ordain the following deacons as priests of the Diocese: Jader J. Avila, Jorge H. Castano, Dulibber G. Gonzalez and Yohan A. Serrano of Colombia; Joseph R. Boykow of Rockaway; and Kamil Kiszka, Mateusz Darlak, Krzysztof L. Slimak and Lukasz Wnuk of Poland. Priests of the diocese will concelebrate the liturgy.



Well-wishers — family, friends, priests and religious of the diocese, members of the parishes where the transitional deacons have served and the faithful of the diocese — are invited to attend the ordination as a sign of encouragement to the newly ordained priests.



Following are brief biographies of each of the priesthood candidates:



Rev. Mr. Jader Avila, son of the late Jader Avila and the late Carmen Barraza, was born on May 23, 1988 in Barranquilla, Colombia. His parishes are: Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Morristown and Santa Maria Madre de la Iglesia in Colombia. His seminary studies were at Seminary Region of Atlantic Coast La Mission.



Rev. Mr. Joseph R. Boykow, the son of George Boykow Jr. and Diane Boykow, was born on June 5, 1992 in Denville. His parish is St. Cecilia, Rockaway. He holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophical theology from St. Andrew’s Hall at Immaculate Conception Seminary at Seton Hall University, South Orange; and a bachelor’s degree in sacred theology and a Master of Divinity, both from the Theological College of The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.



Rev. Mr. Jorge Humberto Castano Toro, the son of Armando de Jesús Castano Hinestroza and María Eugenia Toro Penago of Corregimiento Llano de San José, Heliconia, Antioquia, Colombia, was born on July 7, 1985 in Medellin, Antioquia, Colombia. His parish is Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Passaic. He attended Filosofía, Seminario Misionero del Espíritu santo Mies in La Ceja-Antioquia, from 2006 to 2009; studied English as a Second Language at the University of Notre Dame of Maryland, Baltimore, 2010; studied at Teología, Universidad Católica Luis Amigó in Medellín, Antioquia, 2013; took practicum classes at Holy Apostle College and Seminary, Cromwell, Conn., and has taken courses in the program in American Language Studies at Rutgers University, since 2015.



Rev. Mr. Mateusz Darlak, the son of Wieslaw and Bozena Darlak of Gnojnica, Poland, was born on Dec. 20, 1991 in Rzeszow, Poland. His parishes are St. Cecilia and Sacred Heart of Jesus, Rockaway. He attended the Vincentian Fathers Institute of Theology, Krakow, Poland, and Holy Apostles College and Seminary, Cromwell, Conn.



Rev. Mr. Dulibber Giovanny Gonzalez Novoa, the son of Manuel Gonzalez and Lucy Omaira Novoa, was born on May 10, 1991 in Gacheta, Cundinamarca, Colombia. His parishes are Our Lady Queen of Peace in Branchville, and St. Michel the Archangel in Gacheta, Cundinamarca, Colombia. He completed philosophy studies at St. Joseph Major Seminary in Zipaquira, Colombia, 2011; studied French and English at INCAP a Colombian Institute for Superior Learning, 2014; studied in English at the Institute of Sergio Arboleda University, 2015; studied theological actualization at La Sabana University; studied actual challenges of the pastoral work with the families at Colombian Conference of Bishops; participated in a congress about the family related to the synod accomplished in Rome, 2015; studied English as a Second Language at Rutgers University, 2015-16 and completed theology studies at Holy Apostles College and Seminary, Cromwell, Conn., 2017. He has served as transitional deacon at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Branchville.



Rev. Mr. Kamil Kiszka, the son of Joseph and Anna Kiszka, was born on March 10, 1988 in Krasnystaw, Poland. His parish is Our Lady of Mercy, Whippany. He earned his master’s degree in theology from Higher Metropolitan Seminary of the Warsaw Archdiocese, Poland.



Rev. Mr. Yohan Serrano, the son of Jesús Alberto Serrano Gil and Ana Cecilia Tarazona Carrillo of Pamplona Norte de Santander- Colombia, Sur América, was born on July 22, 1978 in Pamplona, Colombia. His parishes are: Our Lady of the Magnificat, Kinnelon; Our Lady of Victories and Our Lady of Lourdes, both in Paterson; St. Anthony of Padua, Passaic; and St. Francis of Assisi in Colombia. He attended Química, Universidad Industrial de Santander, UIS, from 1996 to 2000; Bucaramanga, Santander/ Ingeniería Comercial y de Negocios Internacionales Universidad de Ciencias; Aplicadas y Ambientales UDCA, Universidad de Investigación y Desarrollo, UDI, from 2000 to 2004; Diplomado en Alta Gerencia Universidad de Investigación y Desarrollo, UD1, (Bucaramanga, Santander), 2005; Filosofía Seminario Mayor Santo Tomás de Aquino, Seminario Misionero del Espíritu santo MIES, La Ceja, Antioquia, from 2004 to 2006; took English as a Second Language at the University of Notre Dame of Maryland, Baltimore, 2007; attended Mount St. Mary's University, Maryland, from 2010 to 2012; Teologia St. Mary's Seminary & University, Baltimore; Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana UPB, Medellín and Fundación Universitaria Luis Amigo FUNLAM, Medellín, from 2007 to 2010. He earned his Master of Divinity Degree (Systematic) from Mount St. Mary's University, Maryland, from 2010 to 2012.



Rev. Mr. Krzysztof Łukasz Ślimak, the son of Marian and Krystyna Ślimak of Horyniec-Zdrój, Poland, was born on Nov. 16, 1981 in Lubaczów, Poland. His parish is Our Lady of the Lake, Sparta. He earned his Master of Divinity from Catholic University of Lublin, Poland, in 2007; won the Socrates-Erasmus scholarship, during his third year at Catholic University; studied for a year at Rużomberok in Slovakia. He completed priesthood studies at Holy Apostles College and Seminary in Cromwell, Conn., 2017



Rev. Mr. Lukasz Wnuk, the son of Jan and Teresa Wnuk of Kruszki, Poland, was born on Aug. 19, 1988 in Wyrzysk, Poland. His parishes are St. Jackob the Great in Gromadno, Poland, and St. Joseph, Lincoln Park. He attended the Primate’s Higher Seminary in Gniezno, Poland.

