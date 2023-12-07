Rockaway parish marks its centennial

The faith community of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Rockaway marked a century of faith on Dec. 3 at a Mass celebrated by Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney in the church. Concelebrating were Father Pawel Bala, current pastor; former pastors, Father Zig Peplowski, pastor of St. Cecilia Parish in Rockaway, Msgr. John Hart, pastor of Assumption Parish in Morristown, and Father Brendan Murray, a retired priest; Father Carmen Buono, a retired priest and part-time chaplain of Morris Catholic High School in Denville, who lived at Sacred Heart while in seminary; Father Brian Sullivan, pastor of Christ the King Parish in the New Vernon neighborhood of Harding Township, who served as parochial vicar; and Father Steve Sniscak, a retired priest and chaplain of St. Clare Hospital and Overlook Medical Center, who is in residence at Sacred Heart. Sacred Heart was founded by people from Slovakia with Father John Miklus, its first pastor, in 1923.