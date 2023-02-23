Rodriguez, diocese accompanying women in journey of motherhood

Solanyi Rodriguez smiles when she recalls the first time she helped a mother save her unborn baby from abortion.
It was in April 2021, and Rodriguez, a pro-life sidewalk counselor, struck up a conversation with Juanita in front of a Montclair abortion clinic. Juanita was a mother of two, pregnant with an unwanted third child.
With the love of God, Rodriguez advocated for the baby’s life, but Juanita entered the facility. Then soon after, she exited, declaring, “I can’t have an abortion” — an answer to Rodriguez’s prayers.
“It was a triumph for the Lord,” said Rodriguez, affiliated with LifeNet, Life Advocates of New Jersey, and Corazón Puro Inc. Now, she is godmother to Juanita’s daughter, Allison, born December 2021. “It’s a blessing to walk with these women who choose life — and motherhood — to bring them to the feet of Jesus.”
Effective Feb. 1, Rodriguez again is sharing God’s love with women in crisis in her new position: assistant to the diocesan Respect Life Office. She will help continue the work of Mary Mazzarella, M.D., Respect Life director. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney named Rodriguez to the part-time post.
“I’m honored that Bishop Sweeney trusts me to work to create a culture of life in the Paterson Diocese and beyond,” said Rodriguez, who speaks English and Spanish. In an email to the diocese, she wrote, “It is a true honor, a pleasure, to be able to serve God and his people with you, and a community that loves and speaks up for the most innocent.”
As part of her duties, Rodriguez will help the diocese implement Walking with Moms in Need. Established by the U.S. Catholic Conference of Bishops (USCCB), the program seeks to help organize and mobilize local parishes to share their resources with pregnant and parenting women.
“As a member of Life Advocates of New Jersey and Sidewalk Advocates for Life, Solanyi brings her unique experience to this new role and will further advance our long-standing diocesan commitment, to be a voice for the voiceless,” Msgr. T. Mark Condon wrote in an email to the diocese announcing the appointment. He serves as diocesan vicar general and the moderator of the Curia.
Since 2021, Rodriguez has worked as program director of Corazón Puro, a pro-life, pro-family, and pro-chastity ministry. The outreach includes the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal and was founded by Father Agustino Torres, a friar. The religious order serves in the diocese.
Her duties with Corazón Puro included speaking at local, national, and international retreats and missions and working with the Catholic Campus Ministry at William Paterson University in Wayne, where the Friars also serve.
As a sidewalk counselor, Rodriguez counsels women entering abortion clinics. She suggests they go elsewhere for actual medical and health care. She makes appointments and accompanies them, and ensures they have the necessities and services they need to care for their child.
Today, Rodriguez is godmother to three babies she helped save from abortion. She lives in Bloomfield and serves as a youth-ministry coordinator at her parish, St. Francis Xavier in Newark.
In other pro-life activities, Rodriguez is a speaker for LifeNet. Bishop Sweeney invited her to speak at the annual diocesan Respect Life Mass in November.
An actress in several films, Rodriguez also hosts “Revive,” a podcast for the USCCB about Eucharistic revival, with Father Torres. They can be heard at www.eucharisticrevival.org.
Mazzarella said she is looking forward to collaborating with Rodriguez and stressed the importance of accompanying women in caring for their children.
“Solanyi can relate to Latino women contemplating abortion,” Mazzarella said. She added that the implementation of Helping Moms in Need “will empower parishes to further assist mothers — and expectant mothers — in need.”