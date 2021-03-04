HIGHLAND LAKES When the COVID-19 pandemic forced measures to be taken to limit contact with one another last March, the world went into lockdown and the term “social distancing” was introduced. Schools, churches, and business were closed. Families and friends spoke virtually and could not see each other in person. The sick and the dying could not receive visits from loved ones.
During this time in her tenure as director of the Loyola Jesuit Retreat Center in Morristown, Renee Owens, a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima here, began a rosary prayer line via conference call to help people find healing, hope, and comfort as the world faced this difficult time. The first call was last March 18 and 262 people logged on to pray the rosary.
“I was actually skeptical at first that this would work and maybe a few would join,” said Owens, “but we had more than 250 people join from the start. It was overwhelming and at the same time beautiful to hear so many voices praying the Hail Mary.”
During those first few days, the conference call with the rosary had some trial-and-error issues as some prayer responses came in at different times. Eventually Owens’ daughter, Kathleen, who was home from college due to the pandemic, stepped in to assist, responding to the rosary prayers as Owens led them.
The daily rosary begins each day with a quote about the power of the rosary. All are muted except the responder to ensure a prayer experience. “All are encouraged to say the responses and know that we are united in faith and prayer as a community,” Owens said.
After the rosary is completed, a closing prayer is offered by a priest, deacon, or lay participant. Then everyone is unmuted to say good-bye or share a word of encouragement to those participating.
To this day, the rosary via conference call is still going strong with at least 100 people from across the Diocese and around the country joining together to pray the rosary every day.
“It has spread to the family and friends of these participants,” said Owens. “There are people from all across the United States praying together and it is beautiful. I feel the power of the rosary could transform and help many people all over the world. Our goal is to spread this powerful devotion.”
Before the pandemic, Owens had already a deep devotion to the rosary, praying it for the past 15 years every day. “In the beginning I would only pray the rosary once a day, but now I love this devotion so much, I pray several times a day,” Owens told The Beacon. “I am blessed with a loving husband and four beautiful children, so most of my intentions are for them.”
Her devotion began in 2006 when she was taking theology courses at St. Elizabeth University in Convent Station. “My pastor at the time, Msgr. Robert Carroll, was accompanying me to a conference that was taking place,” she said. “We drove together and as we are driving, he takes out his rosary beads and said he always prays the rosary when he drives. He asked if I would mind praying with him. Needless to say, I was embarrassed that although I knew how to pray the rosary, I had never really prayed it with someone. So, nervously and honestly, I said, ‘sure, if you teach me how.’ And he did.”
Eventually she joined the Rosary Society at her parish and read Champions of the Rosary by Donald H. Calloway. The rosary took on a new and deeper meaning for her. It was not until the pandemic that she had the courage to begin a rosary conference call prayer line knowing that the power the rosary brings to people. “I also knew that there was strength in unity; if we could have an army of people saying the rosary together to overcome the pandemic and bring peace and people back to God, we could change the world,” she said.
There is a website (ourdailyrosary.us) that provides information about the rosary and the four mysterious of the rosary. There is also a prayer wall that includes the month’s intentions and a space where people can write their own intentions. The intentions for the month of February included healthcare workers and their families, containment of the coronavirus, leaders of all nations, for those who may have lost their jobs during the pandemic and for the intentions closest to the heart of participants. In addition, the Pope’s intentions are prayed for during each call.
“I was encouraged by the feedback from many people. The prayer line continues today, bringing me more joy and peace than words can express,” Owens said. “And ultimately, it is my hope that all people will come to know the power of the rosary to transform their own lives and the world.”