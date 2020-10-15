MADISON Bishop Kevin Sweeney led a rosary rally and procession Oct. 11 and along with hundreds of the faithful prayed for the nation during these unprecedented times.
The procession, organized by the N.J. Area of the Order of Malta, began at St. Paul Inside the Walls: the Diocesan Evangelization Center here, and continued along Madison Avenue to its endpoint at St. Thomas More Church in Convent Station. Hundreds of people participated in the procession, peacefully and prayerfully walking along Madison Avenue with local police present to protect them on their journey.
At St. Paul’s, the Bishop delivered the invocation prior to the start of the rosary procession. The Glorious Mysteries of the rosary were recited during the procession. Many priests from around the Diocese participated in the procession and in leading the prayers. Outside St. Thomas More Church, Bishop Sweeney led the exposition of the Blessed Sacrament allowing the people assembled to pray before Jesus.
The rosary rally was held in coordination with the fifth annual Rosary Coast to Coast. Catholics from the Diocese of Paterson united with thousands of Catholics across the nation and in more than 50 countries to pray the rosary simultaneously on Oct. 11.