BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

﻿﻿Bishop celebrates Mass, gives talk to young people on retreat as they prepare for Sacrament of Confirmation at Passaic parish

PASSAIC ﻿﻿﻿Bishop Serratelli gave a talk to a group of Confirmation candidates, who were on a retreat preparing for the sacrament, at the Shrine of St. John Paul II/Holy Rosary Parish here that was held Jan. 16-18. Each night, Mass was celebrated at 7 p.m. in the evening and the Bishop gave a catechesis to the young people. He spoke to them in depth about the sacrament they are going to receive and the teens were able to ask the Bishop questions. This May, 60 young people will receive the Sacrament of Confirmation administered by the Bishop.