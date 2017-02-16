THE GIFT OF THE HOLY SPIRIT Bishop Serratelli with priests (from left): Msgr. Stanley Lesniowski, pastor of St. Joseph’s; Salesian Father James Mulloy of Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey; and Father Stefan Las, pastor of Holy Rosary Church in Passaic, with newly confirmed young people.
Bishop administers Sacrament of Confirmation to young people at Passaic parish
PASSAIC Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Joseph Parish here Feb. 11 where he celebrated the 5 p.m. Vigil Mass. During the Mass, he administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to young people of the parish.