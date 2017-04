BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Young people from Boonton parishes receive Sacrament of Confirmation

BOONTON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Boonton where he celebrated Mass for the Fifth Sunday of Lent. During the visit he administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to young people from Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish, also in Boonton.