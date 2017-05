BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop administers Sacrament of Confirmation to Hopatcong teens

HOPATCONG Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Jude Parish here April 22 where he celebrated the vigil Mass for the Second Sunday of Easter, marking the Feast of Divine Mercy. During the visit, the Bishop administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to young people of the parish.