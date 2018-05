BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop administers the Sacrament of Confirmation at St. Paul Parish

CLIFTON On April 22, Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Paul Parish here where he served as main celebrant and homilist of the 11 a.m. Mass for the Fourth Sunday of Easter. That morning, he also conferred the Sacrament of Confirmation on several young candidates. Concelebrating the Mass was Father Leonardo Jaramillo, St. Paul’s pastor. Assisting was Deacon Héctor Casilla of the parish.