BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop administers Sacrament of Confirmation to 12 youths at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Swartswood

SWARTSWOOD The faith community of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish here welcomed Bishop Serratelli during a pastoral visit on Saturday, May 26, during which he served as main celebrant and homilist of the 5 p.m. vigil Mass for Trinity Sunday. There, he conferred the Sacrament of Confirmation on 12 young people.



Concelebrating the liturgy were: Father Abuchi Nwosu, Mount Carmel’s pastor; Father Peter Oddo, weekend assistant; and Father Kevin Corcoran, diocesan vice chancellor and the Bishop’s priest-secretary.

