SWARTSWOOD The faith community of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish here welcomed Bishop Serratelli during a pastoral visit on Saturday, May 26, during which he served as main celebrant and homilist of the 5 p.m. vigil Mass for Trinity Sunday. There, he conferred the Sacrament of Confirmation on 12 young people.
Concelebrating the liturgy were: Father Abuchi Nwosu, Mount Carmel’s pastor; Father Peter Oddo, weekend assistant; and Father Kevin Corcoran, diocesan vice chancellor and the Bishop’s priest-secretary.