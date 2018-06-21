BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop administers Sacrament of Confirmation at Passaic parish

PASSAIC The faith community of St. Anthony of Padua Parish here welcomed Bishop Serratelli who served as main celebrant and homilist at the 5:30 p.m. Mass for the 11th Sunday in Ordinary Time on Saturday, June 16. During the liturgy, he conferred the Sacrament of Confirmation on 31 people — 30 from St. Anthony’s and one from Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Paterson.



Concelebrants included Father Hernan Cely, St. Anthony’s pastor; Father Duberney Villamizar, parochial vicar; and Father Kevin Corcoran, diocesan vice chancellor and the Bishop’s priest-secretary.