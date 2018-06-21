PASSAIC The faith community of St. Anthony of Padua Parish here welcomed Bishop Serratelli who served as main celebrant and homilist at the 5:30 p.m. Mass for the 11th Sunday in Ordinary Time on Saturday, June 16. During the liturgy, he conferred the Sacrament of Confirmation on 31 people — 30 from St. Anthony’s and one from Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Paterson.
Concelebrants included Father Hernan Cely, St. Anthony’s pastor; Father Duberney Villamizar, parochial vicar; and Father Kevin Corcoran, diocesan vice chancellor and the Bishop’s priest-secretary.