BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop Serratelli administers Sacrament of Confirmation at Annunciation Parish in Wayne

WAYNE Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish here Oct. 20 where he celebrated the vigil Mass for the Twenty-ninth Sunday in Ordinary Time. During his visit, the Bishop administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to young people of the parish who had prepared for the last two years to receive the sacrament.