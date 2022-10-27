Sacrifice recognized at Firefighters Red Mass

PATERSON The sorrowful wail of bagpipes echoed through the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here, capturing the solemn atmosphere of the annual diocesan Firefighters Red Mass on Oct. 18. At the liturgy, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney led the diocese in honoring deceased firefighters and in praying for the safety of all fire personnel, who risk their lives to save others “by reaching out to those, who have been injured and bringing them to safety.”
Firefighters filled the pews of St. John’s in a sea of dark blue uniforms for the 7 p.m. Red Mass, celebrated by Bishop Sweeney, who also served as the homilist. Concelebrating the liturgy were priests from around the diocese, many of whom are chaplains for local fire and police departments. The churchgoers included firefighters from Paterson, departments from around the diocese and beyond, local officials, and families of the fallen officers.
Deceased officers honored at the Red Mass were: Safety Officer Nicholas Prioli, Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Department; Battalion Chief Terence Ruddy, Jersey City Fire Department; Firefighter Anthony Carfango, Atlantic City Fire Department; Firefighter Vincent Doffont, Harrison Fire Department; and HazMat Technician Donald Trout, Middlesex County Hazardous Material Unit.
In his homily, Bishop Sweeney praised all the firefighters for putting on the uniform and showing their “readiness to fulfill that promise to save lives,” even if it means putting themselves in harm’s way.
“Your families are aware of that sacrifice and commitment to respond to that call. That comes from your families. You learn it from parents, siblings, and spouses. You become parents and teach it to your children. We honor your families as well,” the bishop said. “You don’t hear enough just how grateful we are and how proud we are of you. This Mass is a small gesture. It is a reminder for us not to forget — to take for granted — what you give to us and who you are to us in our communities and to the communities you serve,” he said.
Bishop Sweeney added, “We are privileged to walk the journey with you. We may not enter those fires, houses, and dangerous situations with you but our prayers are there with you. Just as you are there for the families of our fallen brothers and sisters, we as the Church want to be there in prayer in support and gratitude to honor that sacrifice.”
To begin the Mass, a pipe and drum band played as the American flag and banners of local fire departments processed down the main aisle of St. John’s in the posting of the colors. Following the homily, the Prayers of the Faithful were said, reflecting on many prayers for the firefighters, especially for their safety. An honor bell was rung, a tradition in firefighter funerals, to honor the fallen firefighters.
After Holy Communion, the pipe and drums band played Amazing Grace, which moved many to tears at the Mass. At the end of Mass, Bishop Sweeney used holy water to bless the firefighters in the pews and commemorative pins that they received before Mass. The pins are “a sign of respect and prayers [for the firefighters] and of solidarity with your loved ones,” the bishop said.
At the end of Mass, Msgr. Geno Sylva, the rector of the cathedral and diocesan vicar for special projects and the cathedral, who was part of the committee that organized the Mass, thanked all those in attendance. Afterward, a reception was held for the firefighters.
“Thank you to those who sacrifice so much to protect us, and for being here so we can pray for you and all the men and women you serve with,” Msgr. Sylva said.