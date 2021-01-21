Sandyston parish welcomes Bishop

SANDYSTON Parishioners of St. Thomas the Apostle here welcomed Bishop Sweeney during his visit to the Sussex County parish on Jan. 17. During the visit, the Bishop marked the Second Sunday in Ordinary Time. He also celebrated his birthday at the parish Sunday after Mass.
St. Thomas the Apostle began as a mission to St. James Church in Montague. Bishop Frank Rodimer advanced it to parish status on Dec. 9, 1987. In 1988, with land donated by Reginald Clark, Father James Gacquin initiated the plans and fundraising for a new church structure. Through a diocesan grant, the groundbreaking took place in August 1999. Father Gerald Lewis brought the project to its completion. The dedication liturgy for the new church, with Bishop Rodimer presiding, was held on Nov. 25, 2000.